Two suspects were arrested in Limpopo after community members intervened in the fatal stabbing of a Zimbabwean national

The victim, Philip Mabusha, was lured to the location under false pretences before being fatally attacked

Police urged residents to refrain from vigilante actions as investigations continue into the murder

Community members allegedly apprehended one of the suspects and assaulted him before alerting police. Image: Am_Blujay/X

Source: Twitter

LIMPOPO, WESTENBURG - Two suspects have been arrested in Limpopo after community members intervened in a fatal stabbing of a 47-year-old Zimbabwean national at Ivydale plot in Westenburg on Tuesday, 13 January 2026.

Suspects apprehended by residents

Police said one of the suspects was allegedly apprehended by residents and assaulted before officers arrived. The injured suspect was taken to the hospital, where he remains under police guard, while a second suspect was arrested the following day.

According to SAPS, the murder occurred on Tuesday, 13 January, when the victim, identified as Philip Mabusha, was fatally stabbed inside his red Ford Ranger parked along a gravel road at the Ivydale plot. Westenburg police responded to a complaint about a stabbed man and found the victim seated in the driver’s seat with visible stab wounds to his upper body. Emergency services declared him dead at the scene.

Lured the victim to the area

Limpopo SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said preliminary investigations suggested the suspects had allegedly lured the victim to the area under the pretext of discussing price quotations. He said it remained unclear what occurred before the victim was stabbed.

Mashaba said police had opened a murder case against the suspects, while a separate case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm had been registered against community members involved in the mob assault. He added that acting provincial commissioner Major General Jan Scheepers had urged residents not to take the law into their own hands and to allow police to conduct investigations without interference. The motive for the killing remains unknown, and investigations are continuing. The suspects are expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 16 January.

Police in Limpopo have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder. Image: Darren Stewart/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Other stabbing incidents in SA

A 19-year-old man from Freedom Square, an informal settlement outside Bloemfontein, was fatally stabbed in what police believe was a gang-related incident sparked by a misunderstood greeting. Police confirmed the arrest of two suspects following the killing. According to a police statement, the teenager had been standing outside his home when he was approached by members of a local gang.

An Eastern Cape police officer who was stationed at the Ngcobo Police Station in Ngcobo was killed after he was stabbed 14 times. His body was found near his car in the Mdeni village. The 42-year-old detective was off-duty when he was attacked. His body was dumped next to his car on a gravel road.

Mpumalanga learner arrested for stabbing friend to death

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a Mpumalanga learner was arrested after he stabbed his friend and killed him.

The two learners were on their way home from school when the suspect turned on the victim and stabbed him.

