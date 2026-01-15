An amputated human limb was found in the Thaba Bosiu Village on 13 January 2026

Police in the Free State launched an investigation after receiving a tip-off from a passerby about suspicious remains

Community volunteers joined the police in searching for the rest of the body in the surrounding areas

FREE STATE, NAMAHADI - An amputated human limb was discovered at Thaba Bosiu Village on Tuesday, 13 January 2026. This prompted the South African Police Service in Namahadi to launch an investigation.

Amputated human limb discovered

Police said the discovery occurred on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, at approximately 15:00, after members of the Crime Prevention Unit attached to Namahadi Vispol received a tip-off about a suspicious find near the local bus stop.

Officers were met at the scene by a passerby who reported that, while walking through an open field, he had stumbled upon what appeared to be human remains. Preliminary investigations confirmed the remains consisted of a decomposing left arm that appeared to have been amputated just below the elbow.

According to SAPS, officers, assisted by local community volunteers, conducted an extensive search of surrounding bushes and fields, but the rest of the body had not yet been located. They urged anyone with information about a missing person, or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the Thaba Bosiu area, to contact D/Lt COL Mokoena of Namahadi SAPS on 082 567 5243.

