MK Party MPL Vusi Shongwe grilled SAPS Crime Intelligence boss Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo over why no arrests have been made in the PKTT controversy

He focused on Advocate Andrea Johnson and suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya

Khumalo said investigations are ongoing and arrests can only happen once they are complete

MK Party MPL Vusi Shongwe questioned General Khumalo at the Ad Hoc committee. Image: Brenton Geach/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

MK Party MPL Vusi Shongwe turned up the heat on SAPS Crime Intelligence boss Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo, demanding answers on why no arrests have been made despite what he described as growing evidence of criminality linked to the now-disbanded Political Killings Task Team (PKTT).

Appearing before an Ad Hoc committee on 15 January 2026, Khumalo faced pointed questions from Shongwe, who zeroed in on two names that continue to dominate the controversy: Head of the NPA’s Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), Advocate Andrea Johnson, and suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya.

A post by Newzroom Afrika captured the exchange during the Ad Hoc committee proceedings.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Khumalo questioned over possible Andrea Johnson arrest

Shongwe accused Advocate Andrea Johnson of hypocrisy, arguing that she publicly arrested and humiliated Khumalo at an airport, only for it to emerge later that she had allegedly engaged in similar, if not worse, conduct herself.

Referring cheekily to remarks previously made by EFF leader Julius Malema, Shongwe described Johnson as the “Winnie Mandela of today”. He alleged that she had sat on a panel with her husband, falsely claimed she had recused herself, and then pursued charges against Khumalo for comparable conduct.

“So what is stopping you from arresting her?” Shongwe asked.

Khumalo replied that there was no obstacle in principle.

“Nothing is stopping me, but when the time is right, we must take the correct actions. For now, I am still dealing with my own case,” he said.

Sibiya under the microscope

Shongwe then turned to Sibiya, asking bluntly whether Khumalo considered him trustworthy. Khumalo’s response was equally direct: “No.”Pressed on whether investigations had uncovered anything that could land Sibiya in jail, Khumalo admitted there were “possibilities,” but stressed that arrests could only follow once investigations were complete.

Shongwe also questioned Sibiya’s decision to disband the PKTT, suggesting it may have been influenced by violence monitor Mary de Haas. Khumalo dismissed her credibility, saying no rational person would rely on her views and describing anyone who did so as “desperate.”

General Khumalo drops files at the Ad Hoc committee.

Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo told Parliament’s ad hoc committee that senior SAPS officials were “double dipping” by receiving vehicle allowances while also using state-funded Crime Intelligence vehicles for personal benefit. He stated that the division was plagued by weak controls, outdated policies, and a culture that allowed corruption, nepotism, and the misuse of resources to flourish. Khumalo admitted that efforts to reform Crime Intelligence have faced strong internal resistance, likening the process to “changing a flat tyre while the car is moving.” His testimony has reignited public outrage and renewed calls for arrests and accountability within SAPS leadership.

Shongwe questioned why Andrea Johnson and Shadrack Sibiya have not been arrested. Images: Brenton Geach/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

2 articles on the General Sibiya

Previously, Briefly News reported that suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya is challenging what he claims is an unlawful suspension by National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola. Sibiya argues that the decision was irregular and violated proper procedures following explosive allegations against him. His legal team has asked the court to set aside the suspension, while Sibiya has denied the claims and accused his accusers of acting unprofessionally.

In other news, Sibiya denied that he was arrested after police executed a search and seizure operation at his Centurion home. He said officers only collected his electronic devices as part of ongoing investigations. Sibiya described the operation as lawful and linked to broader probes into alleged interference and political conflict within the police, reiterating that he is not a “rogue officer” and maintaining his innocence.

Source: Briefly News