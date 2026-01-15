Crime Intelligence head Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo has accused some senior SAPS officers of “double dipping” by unlawfully benefiting from state resources

Khumalo told Parliament that weak controls and outdated policies enabled fraud and corruption within the division

The allegations have renewed pressure on SAPS to strengthen oversight and accountability

General testified on 'double dipping' among senior police officers. Image: Frennie Shivambu/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The head of SAPS Crime Intelligence, Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo, has exposed what he describes as serious misuse of public funds within the police service, including allegations that some senior officers were unlawfully benefiting from state resources.

Addressing Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee on 15 January 2026, Khumalo said that when he assumed office as Divisional Commissioner of Crime Intelligence, he uncovered widespread “double dipping” by senior officials.

Misuse of vehicles and resources

According to Khumalo, the Crime Intelligence Division had been operating in a largely unregulated environment, marked by outdated or non-existent policies and weak legal frameworks. This, he said, created conditions where the division “served its own purposes” rather than its mandate.

One of the most serious allegations involved the misuse of state vehicles. Khumalo told the committee that some senior managers, who already received official subsidies for personal vehicles, were also allocated luxury vehicles from Crime Intelligence resources.

“These vehicles were unlawfully allocated to senior officials, amounting to fraud and corruption,” he said. “You were benefiting twice, receiving a structured vehicle allowance and also a luxury vehicle meant to be a covert operational resource.”

He further alleged that there was little oversight over physical, human and financial controls, describing the division as a “free-for-all environment”. This, he said, was compounded by the irregular appointment of friends and relatives into management positions and a failure to enforce consequence management, often justified by claims of secrecy.

Attempts at reform and internal resistance

Khumalo outlined the steps he took to address the irregularities after taking over in January 2023, including introducing a legal and policy framework for Crime Intelligence operations. He compared the process to “changing a flat tyre while the vehicle is still moving”.

“I had to makedouble-dippingsubsidisedthe decisions that made me unpopular,” he said

He added that some reforms were openly resisted by senior management and followed by misinformation campaigns aimed at undermining the changes.

A post by journalist Sihle Mavuso on X about Khumalo's testimony sent social media into a frenzy.

Social media reacts

@KabzaKbz commented:

"Mtunga is spilling the beans now. Let him speak."

@Kat_let_g0 asked:

"Why didn't he arrest them?"

@aubreyaphane remarked:

"My question to him is, why didn't he do a police job and arrest those officers, because is corruption failure to do that your are also guilty

@JoeMasilo351258 stated:

"These committees should have started with all the evidence the Zondo Commission have, people submitted, and they shelved some of the submissions. The very same committee Phahlane told them that they also did nothing when complaints were laid before them."

@mrloveness said:

"Please allow him to spill the beans."

The Ad hoc committee confirms Khumalo's appearance.

Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo was confirmed to be on the list for people expected at the Ad Hoc Committee investigating allegations of corruption, misconduct and political interference within the criminal justice system. Khumalo’s testimony is regarded as central to the inquiry, given his role as leader of the PKTT, whose disbandment sparked part of the current scrutiny. He appears before MPs on 15 January and 16 January 2025, with lawmakers anticipating that his evidence will shed further light on systemic weaknesses and internal challenges within SAPS.

Testimony heard at the Ad Hoc committee accuse some senior police officers of abusing state resources. Image: SA Police Service/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

2 articles on General Khumalo

Previously, Briefly News reported that SAPS Crime Intelligence head Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo told the Madlanga Commission that some politicians staged or exaggerated assassination attempts to secure increased security and funding. Khumalo said the system for allocating protection was abused, with officials exploiting alleged threats for personal benefit.

In other news, General Khumalo was cleared to go back to his post as head of SAPS Crime Intelligence after a court lifted conditions that had barred him from work on 5 December 2025. The ruling allows Khumalo to resume his duties while fraud and corruption charges related to an alleged irregular appointment continue. His return has drawn mixed but largely positive reactions on social media, with supporters welcoming his reinstatement.

