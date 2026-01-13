Rustenburg Mayor Sheila Mabale-Huma has praised Otukile Motshwaedi as a “good Samaritan” after he spent over R200,000 transforming municipal land into a park

The mayor says a meeting has been scheduled to discuss the legal framework, stressing that community initiatives are welcome but must comply with municipal regulations

The case has reignited debate about service delivery failures and the growing trend of residents stepping in where municipalities fall short

Rustenburg Local Municipality Mayor Sheila Mabale-Huma has described Otukile Motshwaedi as a “good Samaritan” and confirmed plans to engage with him regarding municipal bylaws.

Speaking to Eyewitness News (EWN) on the sidelines of the African National Congress’s 114th anniversary rally held in Moruleng on 8 January 2026, Mabale-Huma said she welcomed Motshwaedi’s actions but stressed the need to ensure compliance with local regulations.

The mayor plans to meet Motshwaedi to discuss bylaws.

The Rustenburg Local municipality mayor explained that the municipality has adopted a council resolution encouraging communities to adopt public parks.

“We are not saying communities must take over what is expected of the municipality, but they can adopt a park and help take care of it while the municipality continues its responsibilities,” she said.

Mabale-Huma further revealed that a meeting with Motshwaedi has been scheduled, during which municipal bylaws and their application will be discussed in detail. She emphasised that while community-driven initiatives are encouraged, they must operate within the framework of the law. The municipality, she added, remains open to constructive dialogue with residents who step in to assist their communities, noting that collaboration is vital for effective service delivery.

Resident spends R200,000 transforming local park.

Motshwaedi, a 68-year-old resident, has received widespread praise after spending more than R200,000 of his own money to transform a neglected field near his home into a neat, tree-lined park. While neighbours applauded the initiative, it raised legal concerns as the land belongs to the Rustenburg Local Municipality and was developed without official permission. Ward 16 Councillor Johan Cronje commended Motshwaedi’s efforts but highlighted that no application had been approved by the municipality’s Town Planning Department. He noted that all changes to public spaces must comply with municipal bylaws and receive formal approval.

Social media users weighed in

@BurnaBurnaBabe said:

"Rustenburg is in a horrific and embarrassing state; she wouldn’t have to be discussing bylaws with him if she were actually doing her job."

@PC7nt6rpmjp stated:

"He knows the bylaws; you must just provide the resources and stop behaving like a teacher to him."

@Diva_Queeeen commented:

"So, adopt a park, fix it up, and do what exactly with it? There has to be some form of compensation. If not from the municipality, then however he sees fit."

@PhutiSebetha_za said:

"Just sell the guy that piece of land, he deserves it!"

@Ruth_Sne stated:

"Always reacting, never ahead, only now you mention a sit-down."

Previously, Briefly News reported on another frustrated resident who felt compelled to step in when persistent problems went unresolved. An elderly Gauteng resident was praised after being filmed repairing a dangerous pothole along Barbara Road in Germiston. That act of selfless community service also sparked widespread discussion about failing infrastructure and residents stepping in where authorities have fallen short.

