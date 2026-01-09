Rustenburg resident Otukile Motshwaedi spent over R200,000 of his own money turning a neglected field near his home into a tidy, tree-lined park

Otukile Motshwaedi sent R200,000 transforming his local park.

A Rustenburg resident, 68-year-old Otukile Motshwaedi, has spent over R200,000 of his own money transforming a neglected field near his home into a neat, tree-lined park.

While the initiative has been praised by neighbours, it has raised legal questions because the land belongs to the Rustenburg Local Municipality, and Motshwaedi does not have official permission to develop it.

EWN shared the inspiring story on their X account on 9 January 2026.

From bush to beautiful green space

Motshwaedi bought his corner property in Glenhoutpark in 2013 and was unhappy with the view across the street.

“I enjoy neat surroundings,and I love nature so I thought, why not improve this area and the image of my home?”he said

Before the transformation, the site was overgrown, littered with trash, and used by homeless people. Motshwaedi said it was also a hiding spot for criminals.

“I was even a victim of a house break-in, and the culprits escaped through that bush,” he explained.

Today, the area has been replaced with manicured grass, evenly spaced trees, and a large thatched umbrella structure. Motshwaedi continues planting trees and has installed concrete plinths along the park’s perimeter, a move that has raised concerns because it lacks municipal approval.An engineer by profession, Motshwaedi has invested significant time and money to maintain the park.

“I pay municipal rates like everyone else.This is for the benefit of the community,” he said.

He hopes to eventually earn income from the park. In 2023, he submitted a proposal to the municipality to turn the area into a farmers’ market-style venue with a playground, braai facilities, and shopping stalls. So far, he has not received a response.

Councillor raises concerns

Ward 16 councillor Johan Cronje praised Motshwaedi’s effort but highlighted legal issues.

“While community involvement is encouraged, the concrete plinths are permanent, and no application has been approved by the Town Planning Department,” Cronje said.

He further added that all changes to public spaces must comply with municipal bylaws and must have approval from the municipality.

Social media users have praised Motshwaedi’s work

Marianne Le Roux remarked:

"Give that man a Bell's."

Kamogelo Tlotleng said:

"As much as we blame the government, the community itself must take action. You can’t blame the government for pollution if the community is the one dumping things."

Timmy Timmy stated:

"The municipality would have spent over a million rands on the project, trust me."

Kirsten Dickerson commented:

"Now there is a good man. Keeping the park clean and maintained also prevents crime in the area."

gg said:

"Legendary. The municipality should reimburse him for doing their job."

