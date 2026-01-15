Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba has commented on Naledi Ya Meso Secondary School in Sekhukhune after all 15 matriculants failed their 2025 exams, resulting in a 0% pass rate

She blamed poor leadership and management at the school and said the provincial education department will work closely with staff to address these issues

The province plans to assess the school’s operations, provide mentoring, and monitor progress to prevent a repeat of the shocking result

Limpopo Premier promised action after 0% matric pass at a Sekhukhune school. Image: Philip Maeta/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SEKHUKHUNE – Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba has announced immediate interventions at Naledi Ya Meso Secondary School after 15 matriculants who sat for their final exams all failed, resulting in a 0% pass rate.

Speaking on the shocking results during an interview with Enca, Dr Ramathuba emphasised the role of leadership in the school’s performance.

“We know the challenges, there is no leadership, there is no management, therefore it’s simple. The MEC and HOD know what needs to be done,” she said.

The Premier indicated that addressing management deficiencies will be a key focus of the interventions.

Provincial support planned

Dr Ramathuba explained that the provincial education department will work closely with teachers and school management to identify underlying challenges and provide support.

“We know the diagnosis, probably all these years we have not been making the proper diagnosis. I can tell you with my experience that facilities like education and health, if you just deal with the management issues, you will then turn things around,” she said.

Regarding potential staff-related disputes, the Premier clarified that labour issues would not be discussed publicly.

“We will not be discussing labour issues in the media because they may go to court and claim they were pressured by either me or the media,” she said.

The province has pledged to conduct a thorough assessment of the school’s operations, provide mentoring and support to staff, and closely monitor progress to prevent a repeat of the 0% pass outcome.

Limpopo school records 0% matric pass rate in 2025

Naledi Ya Meso Secondary School, located in the Sekhukhune South Education District, recorded a 0% pass rate in the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations, making it the only school in the country to achieve this result amid a national pass rate of 88%. The shocking consequence drew widespread reactions, with many questioning the performance of teachers and the broader challenges faced by under-resourced schools. Observers have highlighted the need for a thorough investigation into the causes, suggesting that limited resources and deeper systemic issues may be to blame

Social media weighed in

South Africans took to social media to express their outrage at the Premier's interview.

See video here:

@serepa said:

"Someone said there are 4 teachers only from Grade 8 to Grade 12."

@PatX2020 commented:

"Yet 73% of Limpopo voted for ANC. This is abnormal. Eastern Cape and Limpopo will continue to suffer and fail under the leadership of the ANC. Enough is enough!"

@NioVezi remarked:

"Mara Limpopo is an embarrassment."

@Lindokuhle0845stated:

"Wait for the problem and act like heroes, so useless these days, shame."

@havdh4024 said:

"This is what ANC rules bring to South Africa. Keep voting for poverty and destruction."

Class of 2025 receives 88% pass rate.

The result at Naledi Ya Meso stands in stark contrast to the broader provincial and national performance. Most provinces achieved pass rates above 80%, with the national pass rate reaching a record 88% in 2025. Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube praised the Class of 2025 for achieving South Africa’s highest-ever National Senior Certificate pass rate, including a record 345,000 bachelor’s passes despite challenges in key subjects. KwaZulu-Natal led the country with a 90.6% pass rate, followed by Free State, Gauteng, North West, and Western Cape.

Limpopo school in Sekhukhune achieved a 0% pass rate, urging for urgent intervention. Image: Mujahid Safodien/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News spoke exclusively to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group, that share on the emotional toll on students who fail their matric exams. This comes after a student a matric learner who failed the NSC examinations, took her own life days after the results were published. SADAG's Project Manager for Education, Roshni Parbhoo-Seetha said call volumes and texts to the organisation from learners and parents increase sharply during this time. Parbhoo-Seetha said that taking a gap year or improving marks is not failure, but can be valuable.

Source: Briefly News