The South African Depression and Anxiety Group revealed that conversations with matriculants during results season are heavy as matriculants wrestle with exam stress

This was after a matriculant who did not pass her National Senior Certificate examinations took her own life days after the matric results were published

SADAG's Project Manager for Education, Roshni Parbhoo-Seetha, spoke to Briefly News about the mental health impact of failing exams

GAUTENG — The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) has weighed in on the mental health strain that matriculants who failed their 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams experienced. This is after the Department of Basic Education revealed on 12 January 2025 that the pass rate for 2025 was 88%.

SADAG's Project Manager for Education, Roshni Parbhoo-Seetha, discussed the impact with Briefly News after a matriculant committed suicide after leaving a note to her parents. #PutSouthAfricansfirst posted the letter on its @Patriot_S_A account on 13 January 2026. In the letter, the girl said that she did all she could to pass her exams but was unsuccessful.

SADAG speaks to Briefly News

Parbhoo-Seetha said that although SADAG speaks to thousands of people every day, the conversations are more emotionally heavy during the matric results season. SADAG receives between 2,000 and 3,000 calls daily, but the call volumes and texts from learners and parents increase sharply during this time. She noted that most of the callers are emotionally distraught or are panicking, ashamed, and unsure of how to cope with disappointing results.

She said during this period, young people need extra emotional support and reassurance, and understanding. Parbhoo-Seetha said many learners are afraid of disappointing their parents and are seen as failures. Others are worried that they've lost an opportunity to further their dreams or obtain bursaries.

"Learners tell us that they've been left behind while their friends move on. Some withdraw because they don't know how to face questions about their results. What comes through strongly is not just academic stress but a deep fear about their self-worth," she said.

Warning signs to look out for

Parbhoo-Seetha said that parents can look out for changes like withdrawing from family and friends, sudden mood shifts, and increased sleep or appetite, negative self-talk, talks of wanting to disappear, and signs of self-harm. She said that children need immediate support.

Parbhoo-Seetha said that taking a gap year or improving marks is not failure, but can be valuable. She also said that when a learner is in distress, parents must create a calm and safe space to talk without judgment.

Matriculants and learners who are struggling with the signs she shared are encouraged to contact SADAG's Suicide Crisis Helpline at 0800 567 567.

A delivery driver also encouraged learners not to be afraid of upgrading. He posted a video on TikTok after the results were released and encouraged learners not to be discouraged by academic setbacks.

