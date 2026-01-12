General Dumisani Khumalo to Testify Before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee As Hearings Continue
- Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo will testify before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee on 14 January 2025
- The head of the Crime Intelligence division previously testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry
- General Khumalo is also in charge of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT), which is central to the hearings
WESTERN CAPE – Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo is one of the high-profile witnesses expected to appear before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee in its first week of hearings in 2026.
The committee, which is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system, will resume hearings on 13 January 2026. The committee took a break after concluding the last leg of hearings in November 2025.
General Khumalo to testify before Ad Hoc Committee
General Khumalo, who is the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) Head of Criminal Intelligence, has previously testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, but will now testify before the Ad Hoc Committee.
The committee will resume hearings with Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane giving evidence. The former Acting Police Commissioner will testify before the committee on Wednesday, 14 January 2025.
Phahlane's name was mentioned during Cedric Nkabinde's testimony before the committee. Mkabinde, who is Mchunu's Chief of Staff, alleged that there was a plot to remove Phahlane from his police post. He alleged that Paul O'Sullivan, AfriForum and even some journalists were involved in the plot.
He will be followed by General Khumalo, who will give evidence on Thursday, 15 January 2025. Khumalo, the Crime Intelligence head, is also in charge of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT), which is central to some of the allegations being investigated by the committee. Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged that the PKTT was closed by Police Minister Senzo Mchunu in order to shield criminal cartels in the country.
The committee is expected to conclude its hearings in February 2026, with General Mkhwanazi serving as the last witness.
General Khumalo reinstated as Crime Intelligence head
General Khumalo was reinstated as the head of the Crime Intelligence Division in the South African Police Service.
This was despite Khumalo facing criminal charges after he was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport.
Briefly News reported that Khumalo was reinstated along with four other senior crime intelligence officers.
