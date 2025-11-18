Ad Hoc Committee: Mary De Haas Questions the Qualifications of Dumisani Khumalo

University professor Mary De Haas appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee investigating alleged police corruption

She testified about the head of Crime Intelligence, Dumisani Khumalo, and his qualifications

She questioned his ability to lead the crime intelligence unit and alleged that Khumalo may have had little to no training

PARLAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — University professor Mary Haas testified before the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament on 18 November 2025. She questioned Crime Intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo's qualifications and capabilities to lead the unit.

According to IOL, De Haas alleged that Khumalo may have had little police training. She said that reports from several sources showed that Khumalo did not have substantial detective or intelligence experience. He said Khumalo served in operational roles.

De Haas testifies about Khumalo

De Haas said that a financial scandal forced him out of crime intelligence. She also accused him of creating a toxic work environment and said there was no transparency in the Political Killings Task Team, which Khumalo heads. She called for the need for detectives and investigators with experience to lead the task team.

De Haas urged Senzo Mchunu, the police minister who was placed on special leave, to disband the Political Killings Task Team. She said that it was irregularly formed and called for its detectives to be absorbed into other traditional detective units.

