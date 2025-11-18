The African National Congress's Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula, said the step-aside policy applies to former Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba

This was after Gigaba appeared in court after he was charged with corruption relating to an irregularly awarded tender

Mbalula said that Gigaba will voluntarily step aside as his case continues

Malusi Gigaba will step aside. Image: MUJAHID SAFODIEN/AFP via Getty Images

GAUTENG — The African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, said that the step-aside policy applies to former Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba. This was after Gigaba appeared in court on 18 November 2025.

According to IOL, Mbalula spoke during a post-National Executive Committee meeting at Luthuli House on the same day that Gigaba appeared in court. He said that Gigaba will have to step aside and do that voluntarily. Mbalula also said that he has not yet received a report from Gigaba about the corruption allegations against him.

Malusi Gigaba appears in court

Gigaba, who was also the Minister of Public Enterprises and the Minister of Finance, appeared before the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court. He was charged with corruption relating to improper contracts and payments worth billions during his tenure as the Minister of Public Enterprises. MK Party members and former Transnet executives Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama are charged with the same criminal case and have already appeared in court.

Others facing charges with Gigaba include directors of Regiments Capital, Niven Pillay and Lutha Nyhonyha, Regiments shareholder Eric Wood, Kuben Moodley from Albatime, and Daniel Roy, the director of Trillian. They have been charged with fraud, corruption, and money laundering.

Malusi Gigaba was charged with corruption. Image: @drmalusigigaba

