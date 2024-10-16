The African National Congress's former national spokesperson, Pule Mabe, implemented the step-down policy on himself

He stepped down from his duties on the party's National Executive Committee after he was arrested for tender fraud

South Africans laughed at him, and many were unmoved by his decision to step down from his roles

With nine years' experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Pule Mabe became subject to the party's step-down policy. Image: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The African National Congress's step-down policy was in full effect when Pule Mabe, the former national spokesperson, resigned from his party duties.

Pule Mabe steps down

according to eNCA, Mabe said after he was arrested on charges of tender fraud along with his wife and five other suspects, he wrote a letter to the party's secretary general to announce that he and the co-accused will step aside as members of the National Executive Committee. He said he would also inform the Integrity Committee of the charges that he faced.

He said his resignation does not mean he is admitting guilt. This is in line with the ANC's resolutions to prevent the party from coming to disrepute. He and his co-accused were granted R30,000 bail.

Netizensw roast Mabe

South Africans on Facebook questioned not only Mabe's integrity but also other members of the ANC.

Jason Naidoo asked:

"The real question is: who in the ANC is not corrupt?"

Monster Hunter said:

"Bathabile Dlamini once said everyone on the ANC has his/her own skeletons."

Stephen Gushure said:

"I remember this Pule Mabe guy. He was a very loudmouth during step-aside rule discussions. Now it's hitting him hard."

Ndips Jwarha Mazaleni said:

"Ramaphosa is dealing with all his opponents."

Athalia Mokone said:

"None of these looters will be punished."

Njabulo Vilakazi asked:

"What's R30k to R27 million?"

Zizi Kodwa steps aside

Briefly News wrote about another ANC member who stepped aside. Former Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa stepped aside from his ANC NEC duties.

He was also arrested on corruption charges relating to bribery he allegedly received from an EOH boss.

