Zizi Kodwa has stepped aside from his ANC NEC and NWC roles, citing the party's step-aside rule for members charged with serious crimes

Political analyst Dr. Thandiwe Ngcobo highlighted that this move underscores the ANC's struggle with corruption and its efforts to enforce accountability

Some South Africans applaud the decision and call for similar actions from other leaders, including President Cyril Ramaphosa

Former Sports, Arts and Culture minister Zizi Kodwa stepping aside from his responsibilities as an ANC NEC member exemplifies the ANC's internal struggle with corruption.

Political analyst Dr Thandiwe Ngcobo suggested that Kodwa's position hangs in the balance as he navigates the legal challenges ahead.

"Kodwa’s is a sign of the ANC's efforts to enforce accountability. The outcome of his legal proceedings will significantly impact his political career and the party’s credibility."

The ANC's step-aside rule

The ANC's step-aside rule, established to address the party's pervasive corruption, has been the subject of intense debate.

While some see it as necessary to restore public trust, others argue it can be politically motivated and inconsistently applied.

"Kodwa’s decision to step aside, while legally prudent, also sets a precedent for other members facing similar charges. It underscores the ANC's commitment to its renewal agenda and highlights the ongoing challenges in achieving consistent enforcement."

Kwoda steps aside from his responsibilities as an ANC NEC member

Zizi Kodwa has stepped aside from his roles in the ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) and the National Working Committee (NWC).

He also stepped down as head of deployees in KwaZulu-Natal and resigned as the minister.

This decision, confirmed through a letter addressed to the party's secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, marks a pivotal moment in the ANC's ongoing efforts to address internal corruption.

Kodwa’s decision complies with the ANC's step-aside rule, which mandates that members facing serious criminal charges must relinquish their positions within the party and government.

This rule, part of the ANC’s broader strategy to renew and restore integrity, has seen increased enforcement amid rising concerns over corruption.

The letter to Mbalula

In a letter to Mbalula Kodwa, his decision reflected a commitment to the ANC's reform agenda, which seeks to uphold ethical governance and accountability.

"I am stepping aside to comply with the party's step-aside rule, which requires members charged with serious crimes to relinquish their positions."

See a post of the letter below:

South Africans are happy and now call on Ramaphosa to follow suit

Mzansi seems too happy about Kodwa's decision and is now calling President Cyril Ramaphosa to step aside and resign. Kodwa's decision sparked widespread happiness among opposition parties and South Africans.

@General_Sport7 questions Ramaphosa:

"Why didn't Ramaphosa step aside during #PhalaPhalaFarmGate?"

@BedworthTimes also noted that:

"Yeah hey, ya vaya passive income for Zizi Kodwa, as Kat Williams said, '2024 is the year of truth.'"

@nkabindem33 wants more people to be held accountable:

"He is stepping aside without being dragged to court to do it. We still have criminals worse than him wanting to or stay in positions of power to loot more."

Kodwa and co-accused received bail after corruption-related arrest

Previously, Briefly News reported that the former Minister of Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Zizi Kodwa, was given bail of R30,000 after his arrest.

Kodwa, alongside co-accused former CEO of EOH Jehan Mackay, appeared after they were arrested for corrupt dealing.

They had initially asked for a lesser price but settled with the R30,000 with some bail conditions.

