The ANC in the Northern Cape criticised Lindiwe Sisulu for opposing a coalition with the DA, accusing her of neglecting electioneering duties

Sisulu argued that such a coalition would betray ANC voters, causing controversy within the party

Local members expressed frustration over her absence during the campaign, questioning her credibility on coalition issues

ANC veteran Lindiwe Sisulu argued the coalition would betray ANC voters, causing internal controversy and frustration among local members. Images: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images.

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Northern Cape has sharply rebuked senior party member Lindiwe Sisulu for her outspoken opposition to a potential coalition with the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The Northern Cape branch criticised Sisulu, accusing her of neglecting her electioneering responsibilities in the province while being vocal about coalition matters.

ANC - DA coalition spits on veterans graves

Sisulu, who has publicly denounced the idea of an ANC-DA coalition, serves as the national executive committee (NEC) deployed for the Northern Cape.

In her statements, Sisulu argued that partnering with the DA would betray the voters who have steadfastly supported the ANC.

Her remarks have stirred controversy within the party, particularly in regions where coalition talks are gaining traction due to the ANC's failure to secure outright majorities at the national level and in several provinces.

According to EWN Deshi Ngxanga, the ANC Northern Cape secretary, he did not hold back from his criticism of Sisulu.

"She was never here, not a single day to do the election work since we started the elections process last year. Now, she dares to comment on whom we should form coalitions with. I think that's uncalled for."

Frustrations from ANC local members

Ngxanga's comments underscore the frustration felt by local ANC members who have been on the ground, working tirelessly throughout the election period.

They argue that Sisulu's absence during the campaign undermines her credibility on coalition matters, which are critical for forming stable governance structures in the wake of inconclusive election results.

South Africans fed up with supposed veteran blackmail

South Africans are convinced that Sisulu's veteran argument was blackmail.

@netshitukad

Unemployment, crime, poverty, and corruption must be signs of loyalty to struggle icons.

@Saxon_African noted that:

"Another one that's scared for her job... Great!"

@AwaitedOne1 added that:

"Wonderful to hear from her again."

@notinheritable

"This one is old, she needs to be replaced. Democracy 2.0 is loading. Unity for all, no more racism."

Lindiwe Sisulu declares undying love and loyalty to the ANC

Briefly News reported that Lindiwe Sisulu, a veteran of the ANC, declined an offer to join the MK Party, asserting that leaving the ANC would have "profound implications".

Despite being approached, she remains staunchly loyal to the ANC, symbolising her deep-seated connection to the party.

Sisulu's resignation from her MP position last year amid Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle contrasts with her steadfast commitment to the ANC.

