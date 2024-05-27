Lindiwe Sisulu, a veteran of the ANC, declined an offer to join the MK Party, asserting that leaving the ANC would be transformative

Despite being approached, she remains staunchly loyal to the ANC, symbolizing her deep-seated connection to the party

Sisulu's resignation from her MP position last year, amidst Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle, contrasts with her steadfast commitment to the ANC, amid growing sentiment for political change in South Africa

Former minister and ANC veteran Lindiwe Sisulu has revealed that she was approached to join the newly established MK Party. Images: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images.

Former minister and long-standing African National Congress (ANC) veteran Lindiwe Sisulu said leaving the ANC party would be life-changing.

Sisulu revealed that she was approached to join the newly established MK Party (MK Party) but refused.

Her blood is green, yellow and black

Speaking to TimesLIVE on the original podcast "30 Years of Democracy," Sisulu discussed the unexpected proposal and her unwavering loyalty to the ANC.

Sisulu recounted the moment representatives from the MK Party visited her home.

"They visited my residence and introduced me to the [MK] party, expressing their desire for me to join. I responded by questioning if they expected me to abandon my allegiance to my political home, the [ANC]. While they acknowledged my sentiment, they argued that the [ANC] no longer upholds the ideals we once fought for."

"I have a deep-rooted connection to the [ANC], having been born into it. I comprehend the shortcomings, particularly in addressing the needs of our soldiers. However, severing ties with my political birthplace would have profound implications for me."

See the post below:

Sisulu resigned as MP

Former Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu stepped down in March last year as a Member of Parliament.

Sisulu, who had been part of the executive since 1994, was excluded from the cabinet for the first time when President Cyril Ramaphosa omitted her from his reshuffle.

Mzansi is ready to let the ANC go, unlike Sisulu.

While Sisulu declared her undying love for the ANC, South Africans were uninterested and noted they were ready to jump ship.

@KhethiweREVIVA3 noted:

"We don't care; we were busy campaigning. One thing I know is that you cast about vote alone."

@mshanade1 said:

"Come on now, who cares? All we are waiting for is to see her follow the same path as he comrade Qakula ‍♂️, or is she talking about this now to doge that bullet ."

@bigb_maseka commented:

"Knowing her....she will jump on that opportunity like a pro jumper."

