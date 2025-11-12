Stuart-James Scharnick Files Defamation Suit Against Dumisani Khumalo

Businessman Stuart James Scharnick has taken legal action against the head of the Crime Intelligence Unit, General Dumisani Khumalo

This was after Khumalo implicated Scharnick in his testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Tshwane

He opened a case against Khumalo after he denied the allegations made against him about his connection to suspended top cop General Shadrack Sibiya

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Stuart James Scharnick took legal action against General Dumisani Khumalo. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — James Stuart Scharnick has filed a lawsuit against the Head of the Crime Intelligence unit, General Dumisani Khumalo, in Tshwane on 12 November 2025.

According to IOL, Scharnick opened a case against Khumalo and alleged that Khumalo uttered damaging remarks about him when testifying before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. He opened s case at the Pretoria Central Police Station, a week after he was implicated in the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Scharnick's implication at the Madlanga Commission

Khumalo testified that Scharnick was allegedly Sibiya's bodyguard on 4 November 2025. He also alleged that Scharnick was convicted of theft and car hijacking, and has 34 cases to his name with the South African Police Service. He also alleged that he was Sibiya's bodyguard, even though he was not employed by the police.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Scharnick denied the allegations and accused Khumalo of misleading the Commission. He accused him of trying to run a narrative and paint a picture that doesn't actually add up. He did not deny being close to Sibiya, but said that they were acquaintances and not friends. He also said that he had lent Sibiya a case after he was suspended. He denied driving around in the car with him.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Source: Briefly News