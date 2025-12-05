Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo Heads Back to Work, SA Rejoices

Crime intelligence boss General Dumisani Khumalo is expected to return to work after he won a court case, which lifted his bail conditions

Khumalo and two other senior South African Police Service members were arrested for allegedly appointing an unqualified person to a high-ranking position

South Africans celebrated the court win, and some have slammed the criminal justice system for not relaxing the bail conditions

Dumisani Khumalo is back at work. Images: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The head of the Crime Intelligence Unit, General Dumisani Khumalo, is heading back to his office after the Pretoria High Court relaxed his bail conditions on 5 December 2025.

eNCA journalist Dasen Thathiah posted a screenshot of a portion of the order, which the court handed down on his @dasenthathiah X account. The court ruled that Khumalo was allowed to return to work. One of his bail conditions when he appeared in court on 15 October 2025, after he was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport on 26 June, was that he should not return to work.

Court sends Khumalo back to work

During his October court appearance before the Pretoria Magistrates' High Court, the presiding officer recused himself, and the case was postponed. When he appeared before the High Court on 5 December, the court ruled that the decision to impose the bail condition was arbitrary and incorrect and was made without supporting facts. The judge also said that the condition did not reflect a proper exercise of judicial discretion. He granted them the appeal and set the ruling aside.

General Dumisani Khumalo has been allowed to go back to work. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

View the X tweet here:

South Africans demand accountability

Netizens commenting on X called for the judge, Chief Magistrate Vusi Mahlangu, who made the initial ruling, to be held accountable for the bail condition.

Africa Rise said:

"Can Chief Magistrate Vusi Mahlangu please come forward and explain his decision? Accountability and consequence management must apply before we start thinking he's part of those who take bribes."

Mfulo said:

"The goal was to sideline Lt-General Khumalo from Crime Intelligence so that the syndicate would have complete control of our intelligence."

RM said:

"The question is how much damage and corruption happened in the period he was barred from going to the office because it's clear there was a reason they didn't want him there."

Bhojabhoja said:

"What happens to those who set the incorrect bail condition? Accountability must apply everywhere."

Real African said:

"Dumisani Khumalo's team must now visit Mashazi and Julius Mkhwanazi."

Dumisani Khumalo reinstated as Crime Intelligence boss

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Khumalo was reinstated as the Head of Crime Intelligence. His return was announced to senior staff members on 20 November 2205.

Khumalo and four other senior members who were arrested and charged with him will also return to duty. These include the police's CFO Philani Lushaba, and Gauteng's Crime Intelligence head General Josias Lekalaka.

