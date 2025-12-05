Thabo Bester has made his latest appearance in the Bloemfontein High Court ahead of his upcoming prison escape trial

The convicted rapist and murderer again made requests, through his legal team, which included food whenever he appears

Briefly News has compiled a list of the five strangest requests Bester has made, as his demands continue to dominate headlines

Thabo Bester has made some strange requests during his numerous appearances.

FREE STATE - Thabo Bester has made another appearance in court, and once again, his requests have become a huge talking point.

The convicted rapist and murderer, who is facing trial for his alleged escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022, appeared before the Bloemfontein High Court on 5 December 2025.

During his appearance, Bester once again made headlines for some of his requests, as he asked for food, access to a laptop, and the return of his valuable belongings. With Bester’s latest demands becoming a talking point, Briefly News looks at five of Bester's strangest requests over his numerous court appearances.

Bester’s strangest requests before the court

Bester requested the death penalty

In one of his stranger requests, Bester asked that he be given the death penalty.

He made the appeal in June 2024 while acting as his own lawyer. Bester requested that the Free State High Court impose the death penalty on him and free his co-accused to end the matter.

Bester's co-accused include Magudumana, Senohe Matsoara, Zolile Sekeleni, Teboho Liphoko, Buti Masukela, Tieho Makhotsa, Zanda Moyo, and Joel Makhetha. They face charges of fraud, corruption, assisting an inmate to escape, violation of a body, arson, and defeating the ends of justice.

Convicted murderer wants access to a laptop

On more than one occasion, Bester has asked that he be granted access to a laptop or tablet.

He argued that his rights to a fair trial were compromised as he had limited access to legal resources. Bester is incarcerated at Kgoši Mampuru II Correctional Facility in Pretoria, specifically in the high-security C-Max section. He argued that his confinement in this section severely restricted his access to legal resources and consultations.

The Department of Correctional Services denied his request, citing security risks as the reason. During his previous stint behind bars at Mangaung Correctional Centre, Bester operated a fraudulent media and events business thanks to having access to a laptop.

Bester asks for food when he’s in court

During his most recent appearance on 5 December 2025, Bester’s legal team requested that he be given food when he came to court.

Bester’s legal team requested that Correctional Services be instructed to allow this, but the judge ruled that she could not compel the department to comply, saying that Bester’s legal team needed to bring forward a formal application.

Access to Ronald Lamola’s cellphone records

Bester, during his appearance, requested access to Ronald Lamola’s cellphone records to aid his trial preparation. Lamola, who is the International Relations Minister, was the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services at the time of Bester’s escape.

The convicted rapist also wants access to documents from the Presidency and Crime Intelligence, which he says is crucial to prepare for his upcoming prison escape trial. His legal team filed an access to information application in the Pretoria High Court for this purpose.

Bester wants access to confiscated items and back account

The convicted murderer also requested the return of his items, which were confiscated when he was extradited from Tanzania. Bester and his accomplice, Dr Nandipha Maguduma, were arrested in Tanzania in April 2023 and deported back to South Africa.

Thabo Bester and his accomplice, Dr Nandipha Maguduma, were arrested in Tanzania in April 2023. Image: @keNelo29

Source: Twitter

He claimed that police confiscated a large amount of money, his laptop and various expensive items. He even opened a case of theft. The State prosecutor noted that a case of theft was opened by Bester, but as far as she knew, there was no prosecution in the matter.

His legal team also asked that his bank accounts be unfrozen so that he could access his money ahead of his upcoming trial. The lawyer stated that his client had the finances to fund his trial, but had no access to them.

What you need to know about Thabo Bester's case

Bester is unhappy with prison conditions

Briefly News reported that Bester expressed unhappiness with his conditions behind bars ahead of his upcoming trial.

The convicted murderer and rapist is currently incarcerated in Kgoši Mampuru II Correctional Facility's C-Max section.

South Africans shared their thoughts on social media about Bester's application and his complaints about prison.

