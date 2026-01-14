uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party member, Sibonelo Nomvalo, wants Paul O'Sullivan to appear in person before Parliament

The forensic investigator requested to testify virtually before the committee, saying that his life was in danger

Nomvalo is not the only Member of Parliament to call for O'Sullivan to appear in person, as Julius Malema also did so

Sibonelo Nomvalo described Paul O’Sullivan’s virtual testimony request as nonsense. Image: Lefty Shivambu/ @Patriot_S_A

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Sibonelo Nomvalo is the latest Member of Parliament (MP) to oppose Paul O'Sullivan’s request to appear before the Ad Hoc Committee virtually.

The forensic investigator is one of the witnesses scheduled to give evidence before the committee in 2026, but has indicated that he is not prepared to do so in person.

Nomvalo, who is a member of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, described this as ‘nonsense’ and insisted that O’Sullivan will appear before the committee whether he likes it or not.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Nomvalo rejects O’Sullivan’s plans for virtual appearance

During an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Nomvalo said that the forensic investigator would not be given any special treatment and would appear like all other witnesses.

“He thinks he is dealing with his friends here. He thinks he is dealing with his colleagues in the Phahlane Task team,” Nomvalo said.

The comment about Phahlane was in relation to Khomotso Phahlane, the former acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS). Cedric Nkabinde, Senzo Mchunu’s Chief of Staff, testified that O’Sullivan and others, including AfriForum and some journalists, were plotting to have Phahlane removed from his post.

Nomvalo also added that O’Sullivan told the committee that he was in London and therefore could not appear before the committee. The MK Party member took issue with this, saying that O’Sullivan was made aware last year that he would have to appear, so he should have prepared himself.

Paul O'Sullivan was accused of trying to remove Khomotso Phahlane, the former acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, from his post. Image: @ParliamentofRSA

Source: Twitter

Nomvalo further noted that O’Sullivan had been making allegations about various people and the State, but when he was given an opportunity to come and make allegations on a formal platform, he started making excuses.

“We will use all mechanisms at our disposal to ensure that he comes to the committee. If it means he must be subpoenaed, he must be subpoenaed.

“He will come to the Ad Hoc Committee whether he likes it or not,” Nomvalo added.

Nomvalo is not the only MP to speak out against O’Sullivan’s request, as Julius Malema also called for him to testify in person.

Why doesn’t O’Sullivan want to appear in person?

The forensic investigator asked to testify virtually before the committee, adding that he believed his life was at risk.

He claimed that some Parliamentarians were working with Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to get him to appear publicly so that he could be murdered.

He added that his life was in danger because he was preparing to expose corrupt cops.

General Mkhwanazi sues O’Sullivan for R5 million

Briefly News reported that KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Police Commissioner, General Mkhwanazi, took legal action against O'Sullivan.

General Mkhwanazi sued the renowned forensic investigator over his claims on various media platforms.

Netizens applauded Mkhwanazi for standing up to O'Sullivan, while others predicted that O'Sullivan might escape accountability.

Source: Briefly News