Two young men were shot dead in Kalksteenfontein, Western Cape, sparking two murder investigations by police

Authorities suspect gang-related violence following recent shootings in Bishop Lavis, raising community safety concerns

The public calls for action as gang crime in the Western Cape gained national attention during the State of the Nation Address (SONA)

The South African Police Service in the Western Cape confirmed the incident to Briefly News

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Two young men were shot and killed in Kalksteenfontein. Image: IHSAAN HAFFEJEE/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE, BISHOP LAVIS - Two young men were shot and killed in Kalksteenfontein, Bishop Lavis, early on Monday morning, 16 March 2026, prompting police to open two murder cases.

Another deadly shooting in Bishop Lavis

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Western Cape said the shooting occurred at about 06:15 in Buttercup Street. Police spokesperson Captain F.C Van Wyk told Briefly News that the victims, aged 18 and 22, sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body and were declared dead at the scene. He said three unidentified suspects allegedly approached the men, fired several shots at them and fled the area. Crime scene experts were combing the area for evidence. Investigators believe the attack may be gang-related, although the motive has not yet been confirmed. Authorities have appealed to the public for information, urging anyone who may have details about the shooting to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

The incident comes three days after another deadly shooting in Kalksteenfontein that left three men dead and four others injured. Police said seven men had been sitting outside a residence drinking shortly after 20:00 when a vehicle arrived. Three armed men reportedly got out and began firing randomly at the group before fleeing in the vehicle. Three victims, aged 40, 64 and 66, died at the scene, while four others were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Western Cape has drawn national attention

Police said the earlier attack was also believed to be gang-related and that additional deployments had been sent to the area to prevent further violence. Gang activity in the Western Cape has drawn national attention. During the recent State of the Nation Address (SONA), President Cyril Ramaphosa warned that organised crime posed a serious threat to democracy, society and economic development.

Ramaphosa said the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) had begun a pilot deployment to stabilise gang-affected communities in the Western Cape and clamp down on illegal mining syndicates in Gauteng, with the operation expected to run until March 2027.

Police said three unidentified suspects allegedly approached the men. Image: SAPoliceService/X

Source: Getty Images

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the shooting.

@SimplyMegszcpt said:

"Could you please inform us as to why the SANDF has, as yet, not been deployed to the Cape Flats? An answer would be appreciated."

RodAlexander35 said:

"Meanwhile, the army has been deployed elsewhere except where it's really required."

@wetnoodle410337 said:

"Welcome to Cape Town, the mourning city! All this, and the government is focused on committees and commissions. Waste of time, they are."

@LilsDjangs said:

"These people need jobs, they need to be productive, and the race laws are decimating the coloured community."

@YhabangM45297 said:

"Cruel world."

Cape Flats shootings leave one dead, three injured

Briefly News also reported that one person was killed, and three others were injured in two separate shootings on the Cape Flats.

A 35-year-old man was shot outside his Elsies River home on Friday night, while in Lavender Hill early Saturday, two men and an 8-year-old boy were wounded.

Source: Briefly News