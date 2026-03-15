Two people were killed, and six others were injured in a shooting at a social gathering in Eldorado Park

Police have launched a manhunt for eight suspects who fled the scene

Authorities are appealing to the public for any information to help with the investigation

Two people were killed in a shooting at a social gathering in Eldorado Park. Image: Phill Magakoe/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG — A deadly shooting in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, left two people dead and six others wounded on Saturday night. Police say a group of eight unknown men opened fire in a social gathering before fleeing, sparking a manhunt for the suspects.

Reports from SABC News indicate that police arrived at the scene and discovered the bodies of the two victims. The six injured were immediately taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police give details of the shooting

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said, “It is alleged that there was a social gathering at the venue when a group of about eight unknown men entered the yard and started shooting randomly at the people before fleeing the scene on foot."

No suspects have been arrested yet, and the motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage. Police urge anyone with information that could assist with the investigation to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or submit an anonymous tip via the MySaps App.

This incident occurred as the government has deployed additional resources, including SANDF personnel, in Eldorado Park and surrounding areas to bolster safety and assist ongoing investigations.

SANDF deployed in Eldorado Park

In a related incident, South African National Defence Force (SANDF) troops touched down in part of Johannesburg, including Eldorado Park and Riverlea, in a highly visible show of force on 11 March 2026. The deployment is part of a broader national roll‑out of soldiers to assist the South African Police Service (SAPS) in its efforts to stamp out gangsterism, violent crime and other organised criminal activity in communities that have been plagued by lawlessness. Footage of the army vehicles entering Eldorado Park, an area long affected by gang violence, was widely shared online, sparking various debates about the deployment.

Articles on Eldorado Park violence

Nine people were shot outside of a mosque in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, on 14 June 2025, and three victims were killed. Reports said the shooting happened in Extension 1 in the late evening at 9 pm. The four victims were standing outside the mosque with five other young men when a white Audi drove by and opened fire at the group.

A man killed a woman and injured another person when he shot into a crowd randomly in Eldorado Park. Police said the man approached a group sitting next to a tuckshop in the neighbourhood on 14 May. He suddenly and without explanation started shooting in their direction.

The City Power security officials got into a shootout with a suspect in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, after the man attempted to steal cables. He was fatally wounded and died after being shot, and his accomplice was arrested.

A female Gauteng Traffic Warden was murdered by her police officer boyfriend in Eldorado Park in January 2025. Chesnay Keppler died in a hail of bullets following a domestic dispute at her home in the early hours of Boxing Day.

A 32-year-old Eldorado Park man was arrested and charged with the murder of his daughter. The little four-year-old girl was found in a shack on a property in Eldorado Park, with severe injuries.

Police have launched a manhunt for eight suspects who fled the scene. Image: Luba Lesolle/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News also reported that Eldorado Park community members were furious after a man who was arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend was released on bail. The accused, Mandla Buthelezi, reportedly killed his girlfriend, Chesnay Keppler, in December 2024 and was arrested shortly after.

Source: Briefly News