Three people were gunned down outside of a mosque in Eldorado Park in Johannesburg on 14 June 2025

It's believed that a white Audi opened fire on a group of men who were outside the mosque

One of the victims survived the drive-by shooting and was rushed to the hospital, and nobody was arrested

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Three people died in a shooting outside of a mosque in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg. Images: metindogan1967 and wavemovies

Source: Getty Images

ELDORADO PARK, JOHANNESBURG — The South African Police Service (SAPS) is investigating a mass shooting after nine people were shot at outside of a mosque in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, on 14 June 2025, and three victims were killed.

3 killed in Eldos mosque shooting

According to Eyewitness News, the shooting happened in Extension 1 in the late evening at 9 pm. The four victims were standing outside the mosque with five other young men when a white Audi drove by and opened fire at the group.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Three of the young men were struck and died, and a fourth person survived and was rushed to the hospital. It's not clear what happened to the other. The South African Police Service is investigating the case as they work to uncover the motive of the shooting.

Statistics about shooting in South Africa

According to the statistics the South African Police Service released for the fourth quarter of 2024/2025, the Gauteng province had the highest number of gun-related murders. The police reported that 697 murders occurred in the province. The stats also revealed that 2,559 murder victims were shot and killed.

A total of 2,990 murders were committed in public places. Gauteng tops the list with 765 deaths occurring in public places. A total of 3,519 attempted murders were committed with firearms, and 1,039 of the attempted murders were committed in Gauteng.

Three people were killed outside of a mosque in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg. Image: THEGIFT777

Source: Getty Images

Mass shootings in 2024 and 2025

Three mourners killed in Eastern Cape mass shooting

In a related article, Briefly News reported that three mourners preparing for a funeral were shot and killed in the Eastern Cape on 15 May 20254. The incident happened in the Tshapile Village outside of eNgcobo.

The victims were preparing for a funeral when the armed men opened fire, killing them. The police have called on members of the community to assist with information on the suspects.

Source: Briefly News