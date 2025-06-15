3 killed in Mosque shooting in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg
- Three people were gunned down outside of a mosque in Eldorado Park in Johannesburg on 14 June 2025
- It's believed that a white Audi opened fire on a group of men who were outside the mosque
- One of the victims survived the drive-by shooting and was rushed to the hospital, and nobody was arrested
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.
ELDORADO PARK, JOHANNESBURG — The South African Police Service (SAPS) is investigating a mass shooting after nine people were shot at outside of a mosque in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, on 14 June 2025, and three victims were killed.
3 killed in Eldos mosque shooting
According to Eyewitness News, the shooting happened in Extension 1 in the late evening at 9 pm. The four victims were standing outside the mosque with five other young men when a white Audi drove by and opened fire at the group.
Three of the young men were struck and died, and a fourth person survived and was rushed to the hospital. It's not clear what happened to the other. The South African Police Service is investigating the case as they work to uncover the motive of the shooting.
Statistics about shooting in South Africa
According to the statistics the South African Police Service released for the fourth quarter of 2024/2025, the Gauteng province had the highest number of gun-related murders. The police reported that 697 murders occurred in the province. The stats also revealed that 2,559 murder victims were shot and killed.
A total of 2,990 murders were committed in public places. Gauteng tops the list with 765 deaths occurring in public places. A total of 3,519 attempted murders were committed with firearms, and 1,039 of the attempted murders were committed in Gauteng.
Mass shootings in 2024 and 2025
- Seven people were shot and killed brutally in a mass shooting in Orange Farm, Johannesburg, on 13 October 2024, when a shooter opened fire in a tavern
- Six people were killed in a mass shooting in Qumbu in the Eastern Cape in October, and four people were injured during the incident
- A total of 15 women and two men were gunned down in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape in September in two separate incidents
- Eight people were killed in Umlazi, Durban, in KwaZulu-Natal on 17 May 2025 when unknown gunmen opened fire in an informal settlement, killing six men and two women
- Four people were shot and killed in a taxi violence-related incident at the Mfuleni Taxi Rank in Cape Town, Western Cape, on 6 June, and the police offered a R100,000 reward for information
