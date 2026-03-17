A taxi driver shares how much he earns in a week after working long hours, giving viewers a glimpse into the reality behind the wheel

His schedule and income breakdown get people talking, with many doing the maths and questioning whether the effort matches the pay

The conversation quickly shifts as viewers connect the pressure to earn with the way taxis operate on the road, raising both concern and understanding

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One man’s daily routine has people looking at taxi drivers a little differently. What seems like a normal job on the outside quickly reveals a deeper story once the numbers and hours are put together.

The picture on the left showed Buhlebenkosi driving a taxi. Image: @buhlebenkosi.shibase

Source: TikTok

A taxi driver from KwaZulu-Natal has sparked a real conversation online after opening up about how much he earns in a week, and the reality behind those long hours. The video didn’t just show numbers; it gave people a glimpse into a daily grind many see but don’t fully understand.

In the clip posted by @buhlebenkosi.shibase, the driver explained that his day starts as early as 4am and only ends around 9pm. After all those hours on the road, he said he makes about R3,000 a week. That figure quickly got people talking, especially when they started breaking it down into a monthly income and comparing it to the effort put in.

Long hours behind wheel spark debate

Mzansi had a lot to say about the money he makes, plus not paying tax. Some said the amount is a lot, while others pointed out that this explains a lot about taxi driving behaviour on the roads. Many felt that the pressure to make money daily could be one of the reasons drivers are always rushing, trying to load as many passengers as possible.

Netizens also acknowledged that being a taxi driver is not an easy job; sitting behind the wheel for that long, dealing with traffic, passengers and the stress that comes with it. For many, user @buhlebenkosi.shibase's video showed Mzansi that being a public transport driver is simply just someone trying to make ends meet.

The screenshot on the right showed Buhle sitting in his quantum. Image: @buhlebenkosi.shibase

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s how netizens reacted

Last_born10111 wrote:

“Kwamakhutha to Spingo R21 x 16 x 5 loads per day balake lapho mase ubuka monthly. Translation: From Kwamakhutha to Spingo, R21 × 16 × 5 loads per day, calculate that when you look monthly.”

Sasa Masuku wrote:

“Plus free breakfast, lunch, supper, airtime, and isokisi = 20k pm. Translation: Plus free meals, airtime, and extras = 20k per month.”

Mrs_Tshebi wrote:

“R3000 plus lemali yama suitcase nokuphathiswa, ncengani bafowethu. 🥺 Translation: R3000 plus extra money from luggage and errands, please guys.”

BonkeBathembu wrote:

“Weeh kuncono uhola leyo mali thina ngapha leyo singayhlanganis ngo4 weeks. Translatikon: Wow, it’s better you earn that; some of us can’t even make that in 4 weeks.”

Mawakhe wrote:

“Nami baba wengane yami ushayela taxi and I'm so proud ngendlela asinakekela ngayo uhlula amadoda asebenza kahle. 🥰 Translation: My child’s father drives a taxi, and I’m proud of how he takes care of us; he does better than men with formal jobs.”

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Source: Briefly News