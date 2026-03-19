Senegal's President, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, has subtly responded to the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) decision to strip Senegal of the AFCON title

The Senegalese Football Federation also indicated its plan to appeal the decision after CAF ruled that Morocco was now the winner of the tournament

Social media users shared mixed reactions, and some amusing reactions, to Senegal's defiant stance on the AFCON trophy dispute

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Senegal President Bassirou Diomaye Faye sent a defiant message to CAF after it ruled that Morocco was AFCON champions. Image: Paul Ellis/ Sebastien Bozon/ Mustafa Yalcin

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

SENEGAL – Senegal President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has set social media alight with his subtle response to the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) decision to declare Morocco the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions.

Senegal beat Morocco 1-0 after extra time in the final on 18 January 2026, but that decision has been overturned.

On the night of Tuesday, 17 March 2026, CAF moved to reverse the result of the tournament, awarding Morocco a 3-0 win. The decision was made after the Royal Moroccan Football Federation appealed Senegal’s decision to exit the field for 17 minutes during the final in protest of a stoppage-time penalty for Morocco.

How has Senegal and its President responded?

The Senegalese President made a subtle statement by changing his profile picture on social media. Faye casually updated his social profile pictures to include the AFCON trophy behind him.

His new profile picture was put up after the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) indicated that it would not be handing back the AFCON trophy, calling the ruling unjust, unprecedented, and unacceptable.

Abdoulaye Sow, Secretary General of the FSF, said that they had appealed the decision before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne and would keep the trophy until the court ruled on the matter.

“The FSF president is in discussions with all those involved. The fight is far from over. I want to reassure all Senegalese people. Senegal has the right, and victory is on its side. The cup will not leave the country,” he said.

CAF overturned the result of AFCON 2025, declaring Morocco the winner. Image: Abu Adem Muhammed

Source: Getty Images

Social media users react to Senegal's President’s photo

Social media users weighed in on the Senegalese President’s new photo and the FSF’s statement that they would not return the trophy, sharing mixed reactions to it.

@GitahiJcgitahi said:

“The problem is if they keep attacking CAF, FIFA might punish them.”

@Vimhype_ stated:

“This shows how corrupt CAF is. How do you let someone win a trophy and then come back two months later to say they didn’t win it?

@Realpolitik247 noted:

“They will have no choice but to release and deliver the trophy themselves or be sanctioned by FIFA.”

@basajjaaa added:

“Trophies are won on the pitch, not in courts.”

@Atusinguza1 said about Faye’s picture:

“This is something beautiful. Let us wait for the next step.”

@Hilz_arsenal agreed:

“Now this is true Africa. I love that.”

@D3mon_Sound added:

“I like this energy. You can win the online cup, but let the real cup stay in the Presidential villa.”

@SivuMtumezi exclaimed:

“Come and get it. What a King.”

Robert Marawa questions CAF over AFCON ruling

Briefly News reported that Morocco was declared Africa Cup of Nations champions over two months after losing to Senegal.

South African broadcaster Robert Marawa took to social media to share his thoughts on the ruling by the federation.

Fans also flooded social media, sharing dismay and disbelief, as they shared criticism about the decision.

Source: Briefly News