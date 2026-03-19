Senegal was controversially stripped of the 2025 AFCON title after a decision by CAF’s Appeal Board that has divided fans

Morocco was officially declared the winner, a ruling that has generated widespread debate and criticism within African football circles

The dispute has now been escalated to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland, drawing global attention to the unprecedented case

Briefly News spoke exclusively to a football expert, who explained how CAS will handle the appeal and what potential outcomes could mean for both teams and African football

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeal Board sparked a storm on Tuesday, 17 March 2026, with one of the most controversial football decisions in recent memory.

Sadio Mane of Senegal celebrates during the AFCON final between Morocco and Senegal at Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah, Rabat, Morocco, on January 19, 2026. Image: Ulrik Pedersen

Source: Getty Images

The board stripped the Lions of Teranga of Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title and announced Morocco as the winners.

CAF Presidentin the but it has done little to calm the growing backlash. Senegal has not stayed silent and has taken the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland. Football fans across South Africa, Africa, and beyond are watching closely to see how this unprecedented case unfolds.

Speaking to Briefly News, football expert Brighton Bafana broke down the next steps in the AFCON title saga.

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What Senegal’s CAS appeal means for CAF

“By taking the matter to CAS, Senegal is essentially saying that CAF’s decision was procedurally flawed, the ruling violated regulations, or there was unfairness or bias in how the outcome was reached,” Bafana explained.

He added that CAS does not consider emotions, fan reactions, or narratives.

“It looks at statutes and regulations (CAF and FIFA rules), evidence such as documents, timelines, and communications, and due process. This is no longer about who deserved to win. It is about whether CAF followed its own rules properly.”

Bafana noted key areas CAS is likely to scrutinise:

Procedural integrity: Did CAF follow its competition rules when declaring a winner, handling protests, or communicating decisions? Even a small procedural breach can trigger CAS action.

Timing of the decision: The 58-day delay is significant. CAS will ask why it took so long, whether deadlines were violated, and if the delay affected fairness or competitive integrity. Delays in tournament rulings are often a legal red flag.

Supporters hold placards and chant slogans during a demonstration against the detention in Morocco of Senegalese supporters. Image: SEYLLOU

Source: Getty Images

Possible CAS outcomes for the AFCON 2025 controversy

According to Bafana, CAS could take several possible approaches:

Uphold CAF’s decision: The most likely outcome is that CAS confirms the ruling. Even if imperfect, it may be legally valid because CAS tends to respect governing bodies’ autonomy unless there is clear wrongdoing. Order a review or partial annulment: CAS could find the process flawed, but not enough to reverse the outcome. The matter could be sent back to CAF for reconsideration or require a proper disciplinary process.

Overturn the ruling completely: In rare cases, CAS could reinstate Senegal as winners and strip Morocco of the title. However, CAS is usually cautious about changing match results or reassigning trophies unless there is clear, undeniable illegality.

Order a replay or shared outcome: Extremely rare, but CAS could theoretically order a replay or declare the competition outcome invalid. Bafana concluded that the world will be watching closely as CAS examines CAF’s handling of the AFCON 2025 controversy. The ruling could set a precedent for how football governing bodies manage disputes in the future.

Robert Marawa resurfaces a 2019 CAF case

Briefly News previously reported that sports broadcaster Robert Marawa resurfaced a 2019 incident where a team walked off the field during a CAF final.

Marawa shared a screenshot of the match incident, showing how the referee made his final decision before it was interfered with by the CAF Executive Committee.

Source: Briefly News