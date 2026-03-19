Robert Marawa revisited a 2019 CAF Champions League controversy involving a referee’s decision being overturned

The 2019 case involved Wydad Casablanca walking off against Esperance, leading to a CAS ruling restoring the original outcome

The situation mirrors the recent Senegal AFCON decision, which is now being contested at CAS

As the world of football continues to digest the controversial ruling by the CAF Appeal Board that announced Morocco as the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) winners on Tuesday, 17 March 2026, sports broadcaster Robert Marawa has resurfaced a similar 2019 incident where a team walked off the field during a CAF final.

Sports broadcaster Robert Marawa has resurfaced an incident when CAS overturned a CAF ruling. Image:@robertmarawa

Source: Instagram

Marawa shared a screenshot of the match incident, showing how the referee made his final decision before it was interfered with by the CAF Executive Committee. That ruling was then contested and taken to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which overturned the executive committee’s decision and upheld the referee’s original call.

What happened in the 2019 final?

In 2019, Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca walked off in the return leg of the CAF Champions League final against Tunisian club Esperance after a goal was disallowed for offside. The referee did not refer the decision to VAR, which was supposed to be in use but was malfunctioning. Wydad protested and refused to continue the match.

With Wydad not returning after a long delay, the referee eventually awarded the match to Esperance, making them provisional champions. The CAF Executive Committee controversially overturned that decision and ordered a replay at a neutral venue, an unprecedented move that sparked widespread debate over governance and fairness.

The matter was taken to CAS, which ruled that CAF’s executive committee did not have jurisdiction to order a replay. CAS effectively upheld the referee’s on-field decision and restored Esperance as champions, dismissing Wydad’s appeal.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe broke his silence after the CAF Appeal Board decided to announce Morocco as AFCON winners

Source: Getty Images

Marawa's tweet compares the 2019 final to the 2026 one

Marawa’s tweet drew a parallel between the 2019 case and the recent Senegal decision, where the match referee initially ruled in Senegal’s favour before CAF’s interference. Senegal has now taken the matter to CAS, and it remains to be seen how the court will handle this case, although there are some differences between the two situations. Both incidents, however, highlight the issue of CAF overriding referees’ final decisions.

See Marawa's tweet below:

Marawa's tweet sparked a debate from football fans as another follower tweeted a screenshot of another incident which took place in 2024.

@Ntsako_Shibambo:

''Also, in 2024, Moroccan club Berkane 🇲🇦 refused to play against USM Algiers 🇩🇿 and stayed in the changing room. CAF’s decision? They awarded a 3-0 win to Berkane. Of course, the decision was eventually overturned by the Court of Sports Arbitration (TAS).''

Take a look at the post on X below:

CAF President Patrice Motsepe has since broken his silence after South African football fans expressed surprise at the confederation’s unprecedented decision on Tuesday.

CAF President on Morocco hosting tournaments

Briefly News also reported that CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe has addressed the controversy surrounding Morocco hosting major tournaments in Africa in recent years.

The North African nation has hosted several events recently, raising questions among football fans and analysts about a perceived preference.

Source: Briefly News