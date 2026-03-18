Morocco declared Africa Cup of Nations champions over two months after losing to Senegal, sparking major controversy

Senegal’s late-game walkout led CAF to apply tournament rules, officially awarding the title to Morocco

South African broadcaster Robert Marawa and fans flooded social media with dismay, disbelief, and criticism over the ruling

The Confederation of African Football made a controversial decision on Tuesday, 17 March 2026, sparking widespread debate across social media after announcing Morocco as the winners of the Africa Cup of Nations, two months after Senegal had defeated them on home soil.

CAF has courted controversy by announcing Morocco as the AFCON winners. Image: KHALED DESOUKI

Source: Getty Images

The contentious ruling stems from an incident in the final, where the Senegal national football team staged a walk-off that lasted more than 10 minutes after Morocco were awarded a late penalty against the Morocco national football team.

Football fans and analysts have since taken to social media to express their disbelief at what many are calling one of the most unprecedented decisions in recent football history. South African sports broadcaster Robert Marawa was among the most vocal, reacting with shock and disbelief.

“While we are in our 58th dream in the middle of the night, and 58 days later, this @CAF_Media announces that Morocco are #Afcon champions. Imagine. God bless African football henceforth.”

See the tweet below:

His reaction quickly gained traction, with several South African voices joining the conversation:

Letsoalo Rant:

“I had high hopes for Patrice.”

@Zakhele Sibanda:

“So the 5k I won in the Betway? Must I pay it back or? What did they say about us?”

@Kagiso Kgosi:

“Fabrizio Romano must also be investigated. He broke the news before CAF.”

@DJ Mandla:

“The hand of corruption moves again in African football. Morocco should play by itself. All CAF member countries should boycott playing or hosting AFCON. As Africans, we should stand with Senegal. We thought we had moved on from the Hayatou era.”

@Melissa Reddy:

“All the very best to CAF in convincing anyone who fully covered, followed, or participated in the tournament that Morocco, and not Senegal, are the champions of Africa.”

CAF President Patrice Motsepe with the FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the Africa Cup of Nations Final in Morocco. Image:Torbjorn Tande

Source: Getty Images

CAF decision on AFCON Final sparks outrage

The Senegalese Football Federation has confirmed it will challenge CAF’s ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, describing the outcome as unfair, unprecedented and unacceptable. The decision followed an appeal by the Moroccan Football Federation, which CAF deemed admissible and ultimately upheld.

AFCON rules: Why CAF awarded Morocco the title

CAF stated that Senegal breached Article 82 of the AFCON regulations through the conduct of their team, which then triggered the application of Article 84.

According to Article 82, any team that refuses to play or leaves the pitch before full-time without the referee’s approval is considered to have forfeited the match and is eliminated. Article 84 reinforces this, stating that such a violation results in a 3-0 loss and permanent elimination from the competition.

In response, the Moroccan FA clarified that their appeal was not intended to challenge the sporting outcome on the pitch, but rather to ensure the proper application of competition rules.

The federation added that it remains committed to respecting regulations, ensuring clarity in the competitive framework, and maintaining stability in African football. It also commended all nations that participated in the tournament, describing the competition as a significant moment for the continent’s game.

CAF President on Morocco hosting tournaments

Briefly News previously reported that CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe has addressed the controversy surrounding Morocco hosting major tournaments in Africa in recent years.

The North African nation has hosted several events recently, raising questions among football fans and analysts about a perceived preference.

Source: Briefly News