A Moroccan supporter died shortly after watching his national team fall short in a tense AFCON 2025 final against Senegal

Disputed refereeing calls, VAR intervention and on-field protests made the championship match one of the tournament’s most chaotic

The final week of AFCON was overshadowed by multiple tragedies in the football community, prompting discussion on stress, health and grief around major sporting events

A Moroccan football supporter died on Sunday, 18 January 2026, in Kelaat Sraghna shortly after Morocco missed a late penalty during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final loss to Senegal.

Local media reported that the man suffered a heart attack in his home while watching the game, passing away en route to the hospital despite urgent assistance from neighbours.

The incident unfolded moments after Moroccan international Brahim Diaz saw his penalty saved in the closing stages of a dramatic and contentious final that ended 1–0 in favour of Senegal. The result sparked intense reactions across the country and the broader football community.

Health professionals later urged viewers with cardiac or chronic conditions to be mindful of stress during major sporting events, particularly fixtures with national significance and high emotional stakes.

Controversial refereeing decisions

The final attracted continental and global attention due to several disputed officiating moments. Congolese referee Jean Jacques Ngambo Ndala first disallowed a Senegal goal for a foul on a Moroccan defender. The decision was met with protests from Senegal players, staff, and supporters.

Shortly after, Morocco was awarded a penalty following a VAR intervention. Television footage showed Senegal coach Pape Thiaw urging players toward the tunnel as frustration on the touchline escalated. The delay contributed to confusion on the field and brief confrontations among players.

Football regulations allow referees to caution players for unsporting behaviour and to award a forfeit victory if a team refuses to continue. However, Sunday’s final resumed and concluded without such sanctions.

Diaz stepped up to take the decisive penalty, but his attempt was saved by the Senegal goalkeeper. Morocco struggled to regain momentum, and Senegal managed the remaining minutes to secure the AFCON 2025 title.

Senegal celebrates title

The Confederation of African Football will review incidents from the final, with potential disciplinary consequences for players or technical staff. Sanctions can include fines or suspensions, which may hold significance as African teams prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification cycle.

The death in Kelaat Sraghna cast a sombre tone over celebrations and post-match reflections. The story spread quickly across Moroccan media platforms, prompting condolences and renewed conversations about health risks during high-intensity sporting moments.

The tragedy comes shortly after the death of Jean-Louis Gasset, former head coach of the Ivory Coast national team, who led the Elephants during the group stages of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Gasset died on Friday, 26 December 2025, at the age of 72. He managed the Ivorian team between 2022 and 2024 and earned broad respect for his leadership and tactical insight.

Tragedy also struck the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations as Burkina Faso midfielder Stephane Aziz Ki lost his young son during the tournament. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by his club in an official statement. Tributes have since poured in from clubs, teammates, and supporters across the football world.

