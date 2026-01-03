Burkina Faso midfielder Stephane Aziz Ki faces personal tragedy after losing his young son during AFCON 2026

The player will leave the national team camp to attend his son’s funeral, with heartfelt condolences pouring in from clubs and teammates

Despite the loss, Burkina Faso continues its AFCON campaign, set to face the Ivory Coast in the round of 16

Tragedy has struck at the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as Burkina Faso midfielder Stephane Aziz Ki lost his young son during the tournament. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by the player’s club in an official statement. Tributes have since poured in from clubs, teammates, and fans across the football world.

Africa Cup of Nations trophy before the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations final match between Nigeria and the Ivory Coast at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara. Image: Ulrik Pedersen

Source: Getty Images

Wydad AC expressed its deep sorrow and extended its sincerest condolences to Aziz Ki, praying that God Almighty would have mercy on the deceased, grant him a place in Paradise, and give his family and loved ones patience and solace.

Aziz Ki leaves AFCON camp to attend son’s funeral

Reports confirm that Aziz Ki will leave the Burkina Faso camp to attend his son’s funeral and receive condolences from family and friends. Sources suggest the child may have died following a head injury sustained during a football match. The news comes as a devastating blow to the player and his national team, who are competing in Morocco.

Fans online have expressed their heartfelt condolences and messages of support to Aziz Ki and his family.

@Yung_awwal:

'' A very big condolence to the deceased.''

@Young_Fish01:

''He should stay strong in this moment.''

@StevenNickilzee:

''My deepest condolences to him and his family at large.''

Despite the tragedy, Aziz Ki made a significant impact on the pitch on New Year’s Eve, providing an assist in Burkina Faso’s 2-0 Group E victory over Sudan. The midfielder currently plays for Moroccan club Wydad AC, which was previously managed by South African coach Rulani Mokwena, after transferring from Tanzanian side Young Africans.

Burkina Faso star midfielder Stephanie Aziz Ki lost his son mid-way through the AFCON tournament. Image:@Le Meilleiur du Football

Source: Facebook

AFCON round of 16: Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast in focus

Burkina Faso is set to face defending African champions Ivory Coast in the AFCON round of 16. The Elephants also remembered their former coach, Jean-Louis Gasset, who led the team during the 2023 African Cup of Nations and passed away on 26 December 2025 at the age of 72. Gasset earned widespread respect for his leadership and tactical acumen during his tenure between 2022 and 2024.

Meanwhile, South Africa will take on Cameroon on Sunday, 4 January. The encounter will see head coach Hugo Broos face his former side in what promises to be a compelling match in the knockout stages.

