Former Ivory Coast coach has died at the age of 72, having led the Elephants during the group stages of AFCON 2023 and leaving a lasting impact on Ivorian football

Montpellier, the club closely associated with Gasset, confirmed his passing, describing him as a lifelong ambassador for the sport and praising his professionalism, kindness, and dedication to nurturing talent

Tributes have poured in from across the football world, including French captain Kylian Mbappe and French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo

Jean-Louis Gasset, the former coach of the Ivory Coast national team who led the Elephants during the group stages of the 2023 African Cup of Nations, passed away on Friday, 26 December 2025, at the age of 72. Gasset managed the Ivorian team between 2022 and 2024, earning respect for his leadership and tactical insight.

His death was confirmed by Montpellier, the club closely associated with him throughout his life, which was co-founded by his father, Bernard Gasset, alongside Louis Nicollin. In a statement, the club described him as

"A child of the club who left a mark on everyone he met with his professionalism, kindness, and passion for passing on knowledge."

The club added,

"Our sorrow is immense when we remember his smile, his unmistakable voice, and his sharp turn of phrase."

Tributes poured in from football stars, including French captain and Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe, who said,

"A football encyclopedia has left us. Thank you for everything, and rest in peace."

The French Football Federation president, Philippe Diallo, credited Gasset with helping put the national team back on track following poor performances at Euro 2008 and the 2010 World Cup. Diallo said that French football had lost one of its great servants and that Gasset had left a lasting mark on entire generations. He added that Gasset was a true lover of the game and had, alongside Laurent Blanc as head coach, helped guide the French national team toward some of its greatest successes.

Gasset managed the Ivorian national team at the AFCON 2024 tournament but resigned midway through the competition. Despite a heavy group-stage defeat, the Ivorian Football Federation credited his foundational work as instrumental to the team’s eventual title win under Emerse Faé, calling his death a major loss for both Ivorian and international football. Following his time with the Elephants, he also coached Marseille and Montpellier.

Recent losses in football: Mladen Zizovic and Jorge Costa

The football world has also mourned other notable figures this year. In Serbia, Radnicki 1923 coach Mladen Zizovic tragically died of a heart attack during his team’s Mozzart Bet Super League clash against Mladost on Sunday, 2 November 2025. The 52-year-old collapsed on the touchline just 22 minutes into the match, prompting emergency medical attention.

Portuguese football icon Jorge Costa also passed away at the age of 53 in August 2025 after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest at his club’s training facility. A former FC Porto captain and key national team player, Costa earned 50 caps for Portugal and was a pivotal figure under José Mourinho during Porto’s 2004 glory years.

These recent losses have left a profound impact on the football community, highlighting the fragility of life and the enduring legacy of those who shaped the game.

