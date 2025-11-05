A top-flight Serbian football match turned tragic after a coach suffered a fatal heart attack on the sidelines

Football fans across Serbia are mourning after Radnicki 1923 coach Mladen Zizovic tragically passed away from a heart attack during his side’s Mozzart Bet Super League clash against Mladost.

The 52-year-old collapsed on the touchline just 22 minutes into Sunday, 2 November 2025, evening’s match, prompting medics to rush onto the pitch for emergency treatment.

Play was suspended as medical staff worked frantically to save him before he was taken to the hospital. Moments later, the referee decided to resume the game, but tragedy struck when confirmation came through that Zizovic had died en route to the hospital.

Heart-wrenching footage showed both sets of players dropping to their knees in shock, some with their heads buried in their hands and others sobbing on the turf. The stadium fell silent as disbelief and grief rippled through players, staff, and supporters.

Radnicki 1923 and football fraternity pay tribute

Radnicki 1923 later released an emotional statement, expressing their “deep pain and disbelief” at Zizovic’s passing. The club described him as a man of integrity who quickly earned the respect of everyone he worked with through his calmness, professionalism, and humanity.

“His passion for football, his knowledge, and his warmth will forever remain in our hearts,” the club said. “Rest in peace, Mladen.”

Zizovic, a former Bosnia and Herzegovina international, had only been in charge since late October and was managing just his third game for the club.

Teammate Mehmed Cosic revealed that Zizovic had complained earlier in the day about a fish meal but showed no signs of distress before kick-off.

“We are stunned. Everything was normal until that moment,” he told local media.

The Football Association of Serbia joined clubs and fans in paying tribute, calling his death a tremendous loss to the football community. Serbian giants Partizan Belgrade also shared their condolences, describing the coach’s passing as a moment of great sadness for the sport.

Zizovic’s death has left Serbian football in collective mourning, with tributes pouring in for a man remembered for his humility, passion, and unwavering love for the game.

