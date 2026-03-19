A photo of actress Molobane Maja, who portrays the character of Obed Kgomo's ex-wife, Ivy Kgomo, recently caused a wave on social media

Maja was recently spotted with newcomer, Nkosazana Mbatha, who plays Dragon's niece, Shadi, on Skeem Saam

Fans of the educational soapie congratulated Mbatha on social media after graduating with a degree

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'Skeem Saam's Ivy Kgomo celebrates Shadi's graduation. Image: SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

Legendary actress Molobane Maja, who plays the role of Ivy Kgomo on Skeem Saam, had social media buzzing when a photo of her congratulating Shadi, played by Nkosazana Bhekezilile Hannah Mbatha, was shared online.

Maja recently returned to the SABC1 TV show after her character, Ivy Kgomo, had a mental breakdown.

Mbatha, who previously graduated from Sefako Makgatho University, is famously known for her teenage role as Dragon's (played by Julius Kgole) niece, Shadi, on the educational soapie.

A fan of the soapie shared a photo on her X account on 18 March 2026, of the rising star graduating, while legendary actress Molobane Maja, who plays Ivy, congratulated her.

"Congratulations to Shadi from Skeem Saam for her graduation," she captioned the post.

The actress, who plays Dragon's niece on the show, confirmed on her Instagram account in July 2025 that she graduated with a degree in pharmacy from Sefako Makgatho University.

"Oh, by the way … Sis is a graduate. 😌🎓 Yoh, what a journey 🥲😭Y’all pharmacy is not easy. 😂But all things work out for the good bazakes.🥹🤭God kept His promise.✨ Special thanks to my Photographer @snaps.bykay 🥹 NdiHappy nono✨🤍," she captioned the post.

Skeem Saam fans congratulate the actress

Alicia_lulux responded:

"Congratulations, sweetheart ❤️."

Skeem Saam actor Julius_kgole, who plays Dragon, said:

"Congratulations, 🎊 👏 💐 🥳 motlogolo," 🙌 (my niece).

Sbongile_mawawa replied:

"Gorgeous girl, congratulations, Momma🎊."

@murphygee5 reacted:

"Oh, she really was a high school kid when she shot the scenes?"

@pietmashika responded:

"Congratulations to her, I hope to see her soon on Skeem Saam."

Kgomo Letsoalo

@LetsoaloRant replied:

"Motlogolo wa Dragon," (Dragon's niece).

@Benedic28871317 said:

"Congratulations to her."

Alife_jackson wrote:

"Oh yes, bless my fyp with this beauty. ❤️🤭🔥🔥🔥 I am super proud of you ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥."

Inside Ivy Kgomo's return

The former Muvhango and Home Affairs actress Molobane Maja made headlines in December 2025 when her character, Ivy Kgomo, returned to the SABC1 soapie Skeem Saam.

Her therapist character surprised viewers of the show when she came back as a hobo and was romantically involved with Gopane (played by Warren Masemola).

Ivy currently works at Turfloop Hospital alongside her ex-husband, Mr Obed Kgomo (played by Lebohang Elephant), and his wife, Melita Kgomo (played by Hellen Motsuki).

'Skeem Saam' viewers comment on a photo of Ivy congratulating Shadi. Images: SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

'Skeem Saam March Spoiler: Mr Kgomo unintentionally chooses Ivy over Melita

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular Skeem Saam character, Mr Kgomo, unintentionally chose his ex-wife over his new wife in March 2026.

Mr Kgomo's ex-wife, Ivy Kgomo, played by Molobane Maja, recently returned to Turfloop after taking a break from the show.

Viewers of the soapie noticed this week that Mr Kgomo still has feelings for his ex-wife.

Source: Briefly News