Malawi’s Magistrate’s Court ordered that Shepherd Bushiri and his wife be extradited to South Africa

The couple were arrested in South Africa in 2020 but fled after they were granted R200,000 bail

Social media users are divided over whether Bushiri and his wife will stand trial in South Africa

A Malawian court has ruled that Shepherd Bushiri and his wife can be extradited back to South Africa, five years after they fled the country.

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG—Shepherd Bushiri, leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG), and his wife Mary must return to South Africa to face the law.

The Bushiris were arrested in 2020, and as part of the bail conditions imposed by the Pretoria Magistrate's Court, they were not allowed to leave the country.

The couple, who face various charges including sexual assault, fraud and contravention of the Immigration Act, fled to their home country of Malawi not long after they were released on R200,000 bail.

Malawian court approves extradition appeal

Malawi’s Magistrate’s Court has now ordered that the self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri and his wife be extradited to South Africa.

The court stated that South Africa met the extradition requirements. The country filed an extradition request after the couple violated their bail conditions and fled to Malawi.

The South Africa Police Service (SAPS) and Interpol will now coordinate the transfer unless Bushiri and his wife appeal the ruling. The South African government has welcomed the ruling, saying that it proved that no one was above the law.

Pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his wife are expected to appeal the ruling.

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about the Bushiri case

Extradition ruling stirs debate online

The ruling has caused a debate online, with some happy that he will answer for his crimes, while others were adamant he wouldn’t return to the country.

Patrick Kamwendo said:

“He will not come back to South Africa. Forget it.”

Page Magwang stated:

“This is how the long arm of the law can't be avoided. You can run but can't hide from Interpol.”

Frank Makwe added:

“When God says yes, no one can say No. When God says it's time for judgment and the truth to be revealed, no one can stop it. Now it's time for him to be exposed.”

Jia Desmond Deka said:

“They are going to appeal. So that won't happen.”

Wisdom Makunguya claimed:

“Not successful. The court gave a chance to Major 1’s lawyers to appeal and this scam will never come back to SA.

Bushiri accuses SAPS of demanding bribe

In a related article, Bushiri made a stunning accusation against the SAPS on 13 March 2024.

The self-proclaimed prophet claimed that SAPS demanded that he pay them R10 million.

Briefly News reported that he also accused government officials of attempting to kill him and his wife.

Source: Briefly News