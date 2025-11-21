Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appeared before the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Pretoria on 21 November 2025

The former National Assembly speaker doesn’t think she should be considered the face of corruption in the country

South Africans weighed in on Mapisa-Nqakula's comments, unimpressed with her claims that there were others worse than her

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has rejected claims that she is the face of corruption, saying there are others worse than her. Image: Deaan Vivier

GAUTENG - Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula doesn’t think she should be considered as the face of corruption, when many others are being exposed at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Mapisa-Nqakula, the former National Assembly speaker, made the comments outside the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Pretoria on 21 November 2025. The former minister appeared in court as she faces 12 counts of corruption and one count of money laundering. The charges are related to alleged kickbacks she received for a defence contract during her time as Minister of Defence.

Mapisa-Nqakula questioned how she’s being treated

Speaking to MDN News outside the courtroom, the former speaker claimed that she has been under surveillance, saying that she had no confirmation about who was conducting this surveillance, but that she wanted it to end.

“Yes, they probably look at me and see a criminal, but I’m not sure if I am a face of corruption in South Africa.

“There are faces of corruption in South Africa, and thanks that the Madlanga Commission is there, because the real criminals, the real mafia, the real thugs in this country are now coming out, and they are yet to come,” she stated.

Mapisa-Nqakula’s lawyers also indicated that she would not be filing representations with the office of the National Director of Public Prosecutions to have her charges dropped and was ready to stand trial. The case has been postponed to 20 July 2026 for trial, and she remains out on R50 000 bail.

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula claimed that the real criminals are being named at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Image: Frennie Shivambu

What you need to know about Mapisa-Nqakula's case

South Africans react to Mapisa-Nqakula’s comments

South Africans took to social media to share mixed reactions to Mapisa-Nqakula’s comments about there being more corrupt individuals than her.

@motsohi_thabang said:

“But at the level of power she had, she was the nexus of corruption that was encouraged by the ANC’s party-state culture and political philosophy. She set the tone. She must face the punishment.”

@Goatttttttttt9 stated:

“Yes, she might not be the face, but that doesn't mean she's not a part of it.”

@Tshepolekota added:

“She must just answer for her crimes and stop telling us about other criminals. They will also answer to theirs when they get charged.”

@galeboe_motati asked:

“So, she is just a normal/ common criminal and not a real one?”

@ZamaniLife noted:

“Not a leopard referring to a lion as carnivorous, as if it were a herbivore.”

@AneleMadondo2 stated:

“Our army is useless because of this lady. She bled it dry. She is the real face of corruption.”

