The Pretoria Magistrates Court heard how the former National Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula solicited bribes from a logistics company

She appeared before the court after she was released on bail for charges relating to corruption and bribery

South Africans were gobsmacked by the demands she made, according to the company that allegedly paid her

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

With nine years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

The Pretoria Magistrates Court heard how Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula demanded bribes. Image: Phill Magakoe/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The former Speaker of Parliament, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, allegedly demanded over R 4 million in bribery and received half of the amount. She also wanted a wig.

Mapisa-Nqakula appears before Pretoria Court

According to TimesLIVE, Mapisa-Nqakula appeared before the Pretoria Magistrates Court on 9 July, facing charges of corruption. Mapisa-Nqakula was detained after a case of corruption was opened against her.

Mapisa-Nqakula solicits bribes

The court heard how she allegedly demanded that Umkhombe Marine, the company that allegedly paid her bribes, pay her over R4,5 million in bribery money. The company received a R104 million tender when she was the Minister of Defence.

The contract was later suspended, and Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, Umkhombe's director, allegedly pulled strings. Mapisa-Nqakula confirmed she sent the late Secretary of Defence Sam Gulube to solicit an R300,000 cash bribe, which she received days later.

Ntondwa-Ndhlove and Mapisa-Nqakula then met at the OR Tambo airport, where the former minister confirmed that she wanted R300,000 and R400,000, which she sent Gulube to ask Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu for. She also allegedly asked her to buy her a wig.

South Africans mortified by Former Speaker

South Africans discussing the case on Facebook were stunned.

Steven L Buthelezi said:

"The culture and ethics of the ANC! From public servants to the president."

Phancho Thamaga said:

"She must pay back all the money and get punishment too."

Sam Molefe said:

"Looks like the principle of use and discard."

Jake Sithembiso Manzini said:

"The wig was critical to seal the deal."

Sello R Molefe said:

"Bathong, Umkhombe'syears'reportedly

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula resigns as Speaker of Parliament

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Mapisa-Nqakula resigned from her post as the Speaker of Parliament.

Her resignation came after she was arrested and charged with over 12 counts of corruption after she allegedly accepted bribes from a logistics company.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News