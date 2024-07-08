The Premier's Office in the Free State Office has responded to a viral video of newly-elected Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae

The video shows Letsoha-Mathae admonishing staff for questionable patient treatment at Bongani Regional Hospital in Welkom

Premier spokesperson Tshidiso Nkgwedi told Briefly News the video was taken during an unannounced visit with MECs on 28 June

The Free State Premier's Office conducts an oversight visit at Bongani Regional Hospital in Welkom. Image: Office of the Free Stae Premier

BLOEMFONTEIN — The Free State Office of the Premier has responded to a viral video in which the provincial government head, Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae, calls staff at a health facility to order during an unannounced visit.

Briefly News recently reported that patient mistreatment, unreasonably long waiting times, staff and resource shortages, and inadequate budgets have long constrained South Africa's public healthcare system.

Viral clip of Premier scolding nurses

Social media was abuzz after the viral clip, posted on 2 July, was circulated, with citizens widely praising Letsoha-Mathae for her astuteness.

Premier spokesperson Tshidiso Nkgwedi confirmed to Briefly News that the video was authentic and taken during an unannounced visit to Bongani Regional Hospital in Welkom two days earlier on 28 June.

Several Members of the Executive Council (MECs) accompanied Letsoha-Mathae.

Nkgwedi said it followed the swearing-in of MECs after residents raised concerns about the state of the province's health institutions during the election campaigning.

"The Premier visited Pelonomi [Regional Hospital] and [other] national hospitals in Mangaung first. At Pelonomi Hospital, the Premier noticed ablution facilities that were not in good condition and immediately instructed the management to attend to them.

"Another matter was the alleged shortage of blankets for patients. However, upon further investigation, the Premier and [Community Safety, Roads and Transport] MEC Jabu Mbalula, [Health] MEC Monyatso Mahlatsi and [Education] MEC Mamiki Maboya established there were blankets in a store room and immediately instructed that they be distributed to patients."

Nkgwedi said it was unknown why management had not previously distributed blankets to patients.

Patients express disatisfaction

He said during the Bongani Regional Hospital oversight visit, Letsoha-Mathae spoke to patients waiting to be ferried back to their homes after discharge.

"Key among the patients’ complaints was the slow response of institutional employees dealing with admissions and the long hours they must wait for patient transport to arrive.

"On proceeding further inside the hospital, the Premier found a number of patients who had not been assisted in the admission area. Sadly, the Premier was also subjected to a bad attitude by front desk employees, who were unaware of who she was.

"They carried on being rude, not only to her but also the patients. The Premier and [Mahlatsi] immediately gathered all admission employees to talk to them about their unacceptable behaviour.

"While the Premier was talking, one employee was making nasty comments; undermining the [provincial government officials]."

In the clip, Letsoha-Mathae cautioned against patients waiting for as long as three hours for medical attention while referencing that some staff made people they knew skip queues to get quicker service.

Much needs to improvement

She was also heard ordering for one of the staff to be issued a warning to deter the continuous behaviour they displayed.

"It was recommended that one employee, after following due processes, be issued a warning letter," Ngkwedi said.

"The Premier instructed that patient admission and patient transport management should be improved so patients don't spend long hours at hospitals.

"It was established that there were officials whose treatment of patients left a lot to be desired.

"Due to budget constraints, there is a staff shortage. However, the Premier and the executive are looking into this matter."

