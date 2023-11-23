A TikTok video captures a heated encounter at Lenasia South government hospital as a frustrated woman records staff

Shockingly, the staff members, upon realising they were being recorded, hide their faces and leave the scene

The comments section of the video becomes a platform for Mzansi citizens to express their collective frustration

In a startling TikTok video that has sparked public outcry, a South African woman documents a distressing incident at Lenasia South government hospital.

This heated encounter at Lenasia South government hospital has gone viral on TikTok. Image: atlegangmlate

Source: TikTok

The footage reveals a moment of desperation as the woman, in need of medical attention, confronts seemingly indifferent staff. The incident sheds light on the challenges many face in healthcare settings, and Mzansi citizens are taking to social media to voice their grievances.

Angry women record apparent incompetent medical staff

The video, shared by @atlegangmlate, opens with a visibly upset woman pointing her camera at the end of her patience at staff members in Lenasia South government hospital. Instead of being a place of solace and healing, the surroundings become the backdrop for a tense confrontation as the woman expresses her frustration at the perceived lack of attention to her urgent medical needs.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

As the woman continued to record the situation, the staff members, seemingly caught off guard, responded by hiding their faces and hastily leaving the scene. This shocking evasion of accountability only intensifies the gravity of the situation, leaving the woman without the assistance she desperately requires.

Take a look:

Mzansi voices shared pain

The video's comment section becomes a digital arena where Mzansi citizens share their harrowing experiences with healthcare negligence. Many express solidarity with the woman in the video, revealing a broader systemic issue that needs urgent attention. The collective frustration underscores the need for improved healthcare services and accountability within the system.

Read some of the anger:

makaSbula shared:

“Yoh, cc I feel your pain Mina ishonile ingane on the 27 of August this year Ngifike ngahlala nengane Balibe bedlula I believe ingane yashonela Kimi.”

Nomaguguhloma had the same experience:

“So sorry about your experience. I also had a bad experience at Lenasia South Hospital, which was resolved quickly as soon as I complained.”

user1018617701892 felt sorry:

“I'm so sorry for your experience, sis, mara Lenasia South hospital is like this shame they will tell you ukuthi they only attend emergencies after five.”

Nontobeko Sithole shared:

“Public clinic or hospital do this my daughter died last year. I highly recommend that you take this to the Department of Health.”

Woman in South Africa makes TikTok video of food at public hospital

Briefly News reported that a young woman fell ill and was admitted to a government hospital. She couldn't believe the quality of the food provided.

The TikTok video by the young patient shocked many people, highlighting the poor food services in the government facility. Hundreds of comments from netizens expressed their distress over the food.

@beinganele.1 posted a video of the food she received after being admitted to the hospital. She displayed soft porridge, blended chicken, oats, and bread. Watch the picture compilation.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News