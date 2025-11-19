University professor Mary de Haas testified before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee on 18 November 2025

The violence monitor discussed the credibility of Senzo Mchunu and other African National Congress members

South Africans shared mixed reactions online to her comments about politicians and corruption

Mary de Haas answered questions about the credibility of Senzo Mchunu and other ANC members. Image: Brenton Geach/ Sharon Seretlo

WESTERN CAPE – Mary de Haas has absolutely no idea whether Senzo Mchunu is corrupt, but assumes that every politician is corrupt unless they prove otherwise.

De Haas, a university professor, made the comments during her appearance before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee on 18 November 2025. The KwaZulu-Natal violence monitor was the latest witness to appear before the Members of Parliament who are holding hearings into the allegations of corruption and political interference within the criminal justice system.

The allegations were made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during an explosive press briefing on 6 July 2025.

De Haas questioned about Mchunu

During her appearance before Parliament, de Haas was questioned by Thulani Shongwe about whether she thought the suspended Minister of Police, Mchunu, was corrupt or should be jailed.

The researcher stated that Mchunu may or may not be corrupt, saying that she had absolutely no idea. She, however, added that she saw no reason why Mchunu should be fired because he was doing sensible things, but made enemies as a result.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu's name also came up during Mary de Haas' testimony. Image: Brenton Geach

De Haas addresses corrupt African National Congress (ANC) members

Shongwe, a member of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, then asked de Haas about how credible she thought African National Congress (ANC) members were.

“How can I generalise. I mean, there are very good, credible ones, and there are some that are absolutely corrupt. It’s like all politicians, you get a range of good and bad,” she said.

South Africans react to professor’s testimony

Social media users weighed in on the testimony by de Haas, with some not impressed by her performance, while others agreed with her answer.

Nicolien Van Veijeren said:

“And Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi was right. She is not well.”

Phili Sabela added:

“This is the 'keyboard researcher' General Mkhwanazi was referring to.”

Selbano Selby stated:

“She was spot on with this answer.”

Brian Mpho Morewane agreed:

“She's absolutely spot on. Almost all politicians are corrupt, unless proven otherwise. Mkhwanazi himself must be subjected to scrutiny, considering the plague of corruption perpetuated by our politicians. Who in their senses wouldn't generalise and label all politicians as corrupt, as the majority of them seem to be implicated one way or the other in fraudulent activities.”

Rama Soulutions Groüp said:

“These questions are not make sure. I don't see anything wrong with what she said in this clip.”

Khanyisani Mpanza OZweleni asked:

“Who are those good politicians that she was referring to?”

De Haas questions Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo's qualifications

Briefly News reported that de Haas testified about the Head of Crime Intelligence, Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo.

The university professor questioned his ability to lead the crime intelligence unit, alleging that he may have had little to no training.

De Haas raised questions about his qualifications as she testified before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee.

