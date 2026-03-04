Sixty-three South Africans were deported from Ireland on a charter flight due to immigration violations

The Irish Minister confirmed that the deportations are part of immigration enforcement and policing initiatives

The Irish authorities stated that voluntary return options remain open for individuals without legal status in Ireland

A total of 63 South Africans, made up of 54 adults and nine children, have been deported from Ireland to Johannesburg on a charter flight.

South Africans kicked out of Ireland

Ireland's Justice, Home Affairs, and Migration Minister Jim O'Callaghan confirmed that the operation was carried out to enforce existing deportation orders. The flight departed Dublin Airport at 17:05 on Saturday, 28 February 2026, and landed in Johannesburg shortly after 04:00 on Sunday, 1 March 2026. The returnees were escorted by members of An Garda Síochána, as well as medical personnel, an interpreter and a human rights observer.

Authorities described this as the second charter deportation flight conducted this year and the eighth since charter removals resumed in 2025. Minister of State Colm Brophy said the majority of South African nationals living in Ireland are there legally, having entered through recognised immigration pathways, and contribute significantly to the country's economy and society. He said the deported group had not followed the appropriate legal routes and did not have permission to remain in the country. Irish authorities confirmed that 10 of the adults had criminal convictions in Ireland, with offences ranging from domestic violence to drug trafficking.

Voluntary return available to people without legal status

Officials said the removals align with broader policing initiatives, including Operation Tara, which targets drug networks, and Operation Moonridge, which focuses on the management of offenders. O'Callaghan said charter flights have become a routine and essential element of Ireland's immigration enforcement framework. He said that without effective enforcement, immigration laws would be undermined and public confidence weakened. He added that individuals without legal permission to remain in the state, or those involved in criminality, would be removed.

Irish authorities also noted that voluntary return remains available to people without legal status, including those whose applications for international protection have been refused. Where a person opts for voluntary return, a deportation order is not issued.

