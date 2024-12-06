Chris Hani's killer, Janusz Walus, will be deported back to Poland on 6 December

Walus spent almost three decades behind bars for the murder and two years on parole

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber confirmed that the Polish embassy would cover the costs

Janusz Walus, the man convicted of murdering Chris Hani, will be deported to Poland, the South African government confirmed. Image: @MVProJileka (X)/ Walter Dhlaadhla

Janusz Walus will be deported back to Poland after completing his two-year parole.

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber confirmed the news during a special government press briefing regarding the Polish international’s status.

Walus spent close to 30 years behind bars for the murder of Chris Hani in 1993.

Walus to be deported

With his two-year parole coming to an end, all eyes were on the government to see what action would be taken regarding the convicted murderer.

During a special briefing, Schreiber confirmed that Walus would be deported back to Poland on Friday, 6 December. He added that taxpayer money would not be used to finance the deportation, as the Polish embassy covered the costs.

There have been numerous queries about who would fund it, with many upset that taxpayer money could have been used to deport the convicted killer.

Walus placed on parole two years ago

After spending almost three decades behind bars, the 71-year-old was given parole in November 2021. He was released after the Constitutional Court described the justice minister's refusal to grant him parole as irrational.

He was also stabbed while in prison, days before he was due to be released.

His release drew widespread criticism, especially from Hani’s widow, Limpho, the African National Congress (ANC), and the South African Communist Party (SACP).

At the time of his death, Hani was the general secretary of the SACP and a senior member of the ANC's military wing, uMkhonto weSizwe.

Mass protest held against Walus' parole

In a related article, thousands of people marched in 2022 against the release of the man who assassinated Chris Hani.

The ConCourt made a unanimous decision to grant Waluś parole, and South Africans have been reacting to the news.

Briefly News reported that Waluś was denied parole four times before the court eventually granted his release.

