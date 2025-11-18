Australia has cancelled the work permit of a South African national after he was spotted participating in a neo-Nazi rally

The civil engineer, who had been living in the country with his wife since 2022, now faces possible deportation

He was identified as having attended an anti-Jewish demonstration organised by the National Socialist Network earlier this month

Australia has withdrawn the work permit of a South African man following his presence at a neo-Nazi rally outside a state parliament building.

Matthew Gruter was subsequently taken into immigration detention. Image: CJMurrumbeena/X

Source: Twitter

South African man faces deportation

According to EWN, Matthew Gruter has been placed in immigration detention and is awaiting deportation. The civil engineer, who has been residing in Australia with his wife since 2022, was reportedly among the participants at an anti-Jewish rally organised by the National Socialist Network earlier this month.

The National Socialist Network (NSN) is an Australian neo-Nazi group based in Melbourne, formed in 2020 from the merger of two far-right organisations. Following the announcement of Gruter’s deportation, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke told Sky News that Australia has no tolerance for individuals spreading hate. Professor Greg Barton, Chair in Global Islamic Politics at Deakin University’s Faculty of Arts and Education, has also commented on the matter.

Removed their coverings

Barton said that the Department of Home Affairs’ decision sets a precedent, noting it’s the first case he knows of where the law directly addresses the problem. He explained that in past instances, people with extreme views seeking to enter Australia, often as public speakers for like-minded groups, have been blocked by the Immigration Minister.

Gruter’s situation is different because he has been legally living and working in Australia for nearly three years. Barton said Gruter has been active in the NSN, a neo-Nazi group known for provocative public displays using Nazi symbolism. Typically, the group demonstrates wearing full-face balaclavas, but during the 9 November 2025 protest, they removed their coverings in what appears to have been an act of defiance. This is how Gruter was identified.

Australia has revoked the work permit of a South African man. Image: shawnwenzel/X

Source: Twitter

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the revocation.

Spartan Felix JoJo Shiba-Jaromba said:

"He thought he was in South Africa."

Mosa Makhubo said:

"Intergity! The truth shall set you free! Wow! This is applaudable! Australia keep shining."

Wayne Walsh said:

"I really wish South Africa grew a spine and did the same here, but instead we encourage people who are rejected by the rest of the world."

Buti William said:

"There's many of them in South Africa."

Kenny Mash said:

"Maybe he must try New Zealand."

