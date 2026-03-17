Johannesburg Woman's CBD Grocery Shopping TikTok Video Shows R2 Doritos Among Insane Bargains
- A woman posted TikTok videos showing people how she is surviving the rising cost of living
- The lady shared her secret to keeping her food costs way low was to avoid the usual grocery shops
- Online users were amazed by the amazing bargains which she often gets shopping on the informal market
A young lady posted a TikTok shopping vlog on 14 March 2026. Her TikTok video was interesting because she went to buy food in a downtown area.
The lady showed that she is not short of a variety of food at varying low prices. She even showed people that she was able to get cheap popular snacks.
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In a video on TikTok, a lady @misspee8363 was downtown in Johannesburg shopping for her groceries at a low price. She showed fresh produce which spanned from prices of less than R10 per item. The first stop she showed was a man who was selling four Doritos for R10. Next there were fruits and vegetables from R5, and her entire grocery haul was R110. Watch the woman's shopping vlog below:
South Africa amazed by downtown shopping
People thought that the woman was amazing for finding a place to shop very cheaply. Many in the comments were raving about the prices she found, while others vouched for the area she was shopping in. Wits University published a study sharing that the average cost of groceries in Johannesburg is R2, 000 - 3, 000 per month. A South African store with the cheapest food basket in the country turned out to be Makro when compared to other major retailers. Read people's comments about shopping in the CBD below:
🥀 Relebohile 🥀 remembered a cheap food plug:
"Miss Pee, this is a place that sells full russian and chips nge R16 😳😳😳😳I couldn't believe it sana."
mazertmtetwa felt sceptical about the Doritos:
"l saw the chips yesterday l just told myself it was too good to be true 😏"
Madam M shared their experience with shopping from vendors:
"I would pick veggies zase strateni anytime unless I see specials at Food Lovers then yeah, but I'm happy supporting them shame🥰"
LA_MABUZA The HAIRDRESSER ❤️ shared that she tried to find out more about the Doritos:
"I was at work yesterday in the morning. I saw this other guy selling the Doritos for R10, the same amount. I'm a very cautious person. I looked at the expiry dates only to find out that it's not there 😭 I asked the seller, and he said he doesn't know either 😂"
mador23 shared that she bought the cheap Doritos:
"Ehose chips are 💯 safe. They bought them from the Pepsico company, where they are produced. You're used to retail prices."
Other Briefly News stories about bargains
- South Africans shared their reaction to a woman's monthly grocery haul bill that was way lower than expected.
- TikTok users were impressed by a video of a woman who spent a reasonable amount shopping for her family of five.
- People were thankful to a woman who plugged South Africans with a place to get bargain treats.
- A man compared KFC and Pedro's to settle which had a better deal for a similar meal.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za