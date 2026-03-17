A woman posted TikTok videos showing people how she is surviving the rising cost of living

The lady shared her secret to keeping her food costs way low was to avoid the usual grocery shops

Online users were amazed by the amazing bargains which she often gets shopping on the informal market

A young lady posted a TikTok shopping vlog on 14 March 2026. Her TikTok video was interesting because she went to buy food in a downtown area.

A woman went shopping in Johannesburg CBD in a TikTok video. Image: @misspee8363

Source: TikTok

The lady showed that she is not short of a variety of food at varying low prices. She even showed people that she was able to get cheap popular snacks.

In a video on TikTok, a lady @misspee8363 was downtown in Johannesburg shopping for her groceries at a low price. She showed fresh produce which spanned from prices of less than R10 per item. The first stop she showed was a man who was selling four Doritos for R10. Next there were fruits and vegetables from R5, and her entire grocery haul was R110. Watch the woman's shopping vlog below:

South Africa amazed by downtown shopping

People thought that the woman was amazing for finding a place to shop very cheaply. Many in the comments were raving about the prices she found, while others vouched for the area she was shopping in. Wits University published a study sharing that the average cost of groceries in Johannesburg is R2, 000 - 3, 000 per month. A South African store with the cheapest food basket in the country turned out to be Makro when compared to other major retailers. Read people's comments about shopping in the CBD below:

People posted their experiences shopping for groceries. Image: Markus Winkler

Source: UGC

🥀 Relebohile 🥀 remembered a cheap food plug:

"Miss Pee, this is a place that sells full russian and chips nge R16 😳😳😳😳I couldn't believe it sana."

mazertmtetwa felt sceptical about the Doritos:

"l saw the chips yesterday l just told myself it was too good to be true 😏"

Madam M shared their experience with shopping from vendors:

"I would pick veggies zase strateni anytime unless I see specials at Food Lovers then yeah, but I'm happy supporting them shame🥰"

LA_MABUZA The HAIRDRESSER ❤️ shared that she tried to find out more about the Doritos:

"I was at work yesterday in the morning. I saw this other guy selling the Doritos for R10, the same amount. I'm a very cautious person. I looked at the expiry dates only to find out that it's not there 😭 I asked the seller, and he said he doesn't know either 😂"

mador23 shared that she bought the cheap Doritos:

"Ehose chips are 💯 safe. They bought them from the Pepsico company, where they are produced. You're used to retail prices."

Other Briefly News stories about bargains

Source: Briefly News