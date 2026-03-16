Woman's Haircut Sparks Transformation into Helen Zille in TikTok Videos
- A woman went viral after showing people that she got a terrible haircut
- The lady saw the bright side after realising that she looked like one of South Africa's most controversial politicians
- The lady ended up making videos that went viral, making fun of the way she looked
In a video on TikTok. a woman who was laughing at her own terrible haircut. The woman had a terrible hairstyle era, but she turned it into a fun time.
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The lady posted a TikTok video on 13 March 2026 announcing that she was assuming a new identity at DA's Helen Zille. The TikTokker pointed out that she looked exactly like the leader of one of South Africa's biggest political parties.
In a TikTok video by @iamdanihavingacrisis that eventually made it to X, a woman @AyndaMthimkhulu received a bad haircut that turned her into Helen Zille. The lady was joking, saying she was committed to the bit as she started seeing culturally and racially insensitive things. The woman shared sarcastic videos of herself acting like the leader of the DA. Aside from the haircut, the lady used an ageing filter to look more like Helen. Watch the videos below:
South Africa amused by fake Helen Zille
Many people thought that the clips of the woman playing up her Helen Zille haircut were funny. People were in stitches over the woman in the video. Read people's comments below:
tshomi.sanaa was in tears:
"Seeing the progression from the haircut crash out to these iconic videos is the best thing 😭😂"
Avè Nihlupha encouraged the lady to make more content as Helen:
"I love the fact that I was here since the time you first got the haircut and now we’re here 😭😭😭😭😭😭 AMANDA Zille, AMANDA."
Viwe M enjoyed the content:
"🤣😂😭 I love you, okay? This haircut has been the best thing to happen in SA this week."
jahaank2 said:
"Helen, I haven’t had water for a week in Joburg - please help me!"
Seann🌸Wakefield also played along:
"Helen stop playing games and address the Wall in the room… where is the money you stole?🤣"
Nonelelwa Phalezweni 🇿🇦 was amused:
" 'Unjani to those who celebrate', is sending me! I’m guessing that’s Xhosa people mos’ 😂"
Andi Kay said:
"Hi Helen, please sing Vulindlela wemamgobozi by Brenda Fassie."
2uli joked:
"Unjani to those that celebrate... you ate 😭"
@RandomoneSa remarked:
"South Africans are really a unique bunch. There's nothing we ever take seriously as a country, ever!"
@LadyMpopi said:
"So hilarious. I need more funny peeps mimicking politicians like this as we get to elections season."
Other Briefly News stories about political humour
- People were amused by white South Africans who showed their competition to be woke South Africans.
- South Africans were amused by a man who shared that he would not be joining Afrikaners who went to the USA as refugees.
- Mzansi reacted with jokes after the Madlanga Commission had a viral moment during Vusi Cat Matlala's testimony.
- People cracked jokes about a Helen Zille video of her telling others how terrible the ANC is doing.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za