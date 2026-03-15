Gail Mabalane was one of the big winners at the 2026 South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs)

The seasoned actress took to the award stage as she received a key award in her more than a decade-old career

Gail Mabalane took on a starring role with Netflix's Unseen, which earned her nominations at the TV and film awards

Gail Mabalane had South African fans celebrating on the 19th SAFTAs night. The award ceremony to celebrate, as in the entertainment industry, was held in Johannesburg.

Gail Mabalane won a SAFTA award for her role in 'Unseen'. Image: gail_mabalane

Source: Instagram

The Iconic South African actress who had her big breakthrough with Netflix in her role for Unseen stole the spotlight on the night. South Africans could not stop raving about the actress's big win at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.

In a video on TikTok by @poppulsetv people got to see Gail Mabalane receive her first South African in film and Television award. The Beloved actress received her flowers as Best Actress in a TV Drama for her portrayal of a domestic worker who is forced into a Life of Crime. In an interview with @thepostofficially, Gail said it took her 15 years of acting to get the SAFTA, so she was not in the game for any accolades. Watch the video of Gail accepting her award below:

South Africa celebrates Gail Mabalane

Many people were raving about the long-time actress. People were buzzing that Gail has long been deserving of a SAFTA. Read people's comments below:

Gail Mabalane's husband is musician and preacher Kabelo Mabalane. Image: @gail_mabalane

Source: Instagram

Tshepos said:

"I just love everything about this blessed woman. I am confident that I'm going to meet her and her husband someday 🤞"

preshy wrote:

"I love this woman hle🥰🥰🥰🔥u know when watching her acting i don't focus on her acting but on her beauty 🔥🔥"

Tumi Kgarimetsa remarked:

"When the time is right,I the Lord will make happen..Congrats,you truly deserve it."

Siziphiwe Ngcobozi said:

"She deserves it!! She was so good😭"

@shawdy_18 remarked:

"I'm more on KB’s reaction,it was as if the Safta was his,the way he jumped from his chair and cheered on his wife,that was beautiful and how he let her walk that stage and he remained besides her giving her the time to shine.This is what real love looks like,celebrating each other's milestones,being there for every moment,being each other's biggest cheerleaders and supporters.Big ups to KB.Mabalane.♥️♥️"

Lindiwe added:

"Mina I'm looking at Kabelo, the way his cheering for his wife, indoda engena mona."

Thuli wrote:

"The way her husband was so excited for her but stepped back so she could shine."

Gail Mabalane and daughter warm hearts

Briefly News previously reported that South African actress Gail Mabalane and her daughter Zoe Mabalane had the internet in tears. The star and her baby girl attended a church service when they took to the mic and blew many fans away with their performance.

In a trending TikTok video posted by user Sizwe Gonations, the Unseen actress and Zoe wore matching outfits and sang a Gospel song.

Not only were they in sync on stage, but their pink tutu skirts and pink t-shirts were also in harmony. Many people found this to be very adorable, and they showed Gail and her child some love.

Source: Briefly News