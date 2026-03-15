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The South African film and television awards took place on 14 March 2026 in Johannesburg, in celebration of the entertainment industry

South African TV shows, Blood Legacy , Ithonga , Keldder van Gehuime and Youngins , were nominated for the best telenovella, including the newcomer Inimba

Mzansi Magic's production scooped up five nominations for the 2026 SAFTAs, and the show walked away as one of the biggest winners of the night

The 2026 SAFTAs even marked a prestigious night celebrating the most talented among creatives. One of the latest shows to arrive on the scene, Inimba, was a major highlight of the night.

'Inimba' wins two major SAFTA awards thanks to loyal fans. Image: Umkhokha the Curse / Facebook

Source: Instagram

The cast and crew of Mzansi Magic's Inimba were big winners on the SAFTAs night, with accolades acknowledging the inner workings of Inimba as a whole. The first season of the Mzansi Magic show left a lasting impression on the audience.

A video posted on X by @newslivesa showed the moment when Inimba was officially announced as South Africa's best telenovela. The award is coveted by the public, and the new TV show scooped it within one season. The beloved TV show was also awarded best script at the SAFTAs. Watch the videos of the moment Inimba won below:

South Africa celebrates Inimba

People felt that Inimba was deserving of all the wins from the one season. Many also declared themselves to be die-hard fans of the show. Read people's comments below:

'Inimba' became a South African favourite after one season. Image: @nkqeto

Source: Instagram

@TembsyMajija applauded:

"A very well deserved win, Inimba didn't come to play, from wardrobe, writing, acting they just keep GIVING US congratulations to everyone #InimbaMzansi"

@Leelow_Ss exclaimed:

"They deserve it! a job well done to the team."

@chanty_x_nyamup supported the TV show:

"I don’t stan nonsense!! A ll the tweets and crash-outs did not go in vain. Looking forward to more debates with this show. Well done to the greatest cast and crew!! & to the amazing fans too!!"

@KopanoKhoz23669 added:

"We don't only make noise on twitter we vote congratulations to the cast and crew you deserve it keep giving us more ."

@Pirifenty exclaimed:

"We did that!!"

@Leelow_Ss cheered:

"They deserve it! a job well done to the team."

@ShweleNgelosi said"

"Inimba just keeps delivering man. You can already tell this season is going to be fire!"

@Lwandy_Msengana celebrated the popular vote win:

"Inimba has bagged hardcore fans like BigBrother franchise.. Jonga we are locked in."

@__sibahlathi applauded Inimba actors:

"Congratulations to Zenande. Hopefully, Lunathi will get her nomination next year."

'Inimba' cast sing at Kamva's funeral behind the scenes

Briefly News previously reported that the cast and crew of Mzansi Magic's hit telenovela 'Inimba' recently shared a video of their behind-the-scenes moment at Likamva "Kamva" Mabandla's funeral service.

Rising star Tshepiso Jeme, who portrayed the fan-favourite character of Kamva, recently opened up about playing the role and leaving the show.

Jeme's character recently trended on social media when Kamva was involved in a tragic car accident.

Source: Briefly News