The South African Film and TV Awards were a night to remember for one young actor in South Africa

Scandal had a trending moment at the 19th SAFTAs, where the entertainment industry gathered to celebrate talented peers

One of the professionals who received an award was a child actor from eTV's Scandal, and many fans were touched

The SAFTAs gave a young special boy a night that made his career among nonminees, Seelo Maake ka Nxube and Jerome Du Plooy. South Africans were touched by a child actor who made it big at the 19th SAFTAs.

A 'Scandal' teen actor bagged a major award at the SAFTAs. Image: @philmphela / X

Source: Twitter

Online users enjoyed seeing how the young boy reacted to making it big at a young age at the event on 14 March 2026. People were also happy to see the support system behind the rising actor.

In a video posted on X by @newslivesa, the audience and the 2026 SAFTAs discuss a young actor on Scandal! who won a major award. Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane was the best supporting actor in a TV Soap his role on Scandal! as Tebello. He took to the stage with his mother and sister. The kid thanked his brother in absentia and said that the award showed he is the best child actor in South Africa. Watch the video of the boy accepting his award:

South Africa celebrates Scandal child actor

Many people thought that Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane was deserving of the award. Fans of scandal showered him with sweet messages of congratulations. Many marvelled at the young talent who grew up on screen. Read the comments supporting Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane's win below:

'Scandal!' is a long-running South African TV show. Image: Image: @MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

@alwayslondie applauded the young boy's title as the best child actor:

"He's so right about being the best child actor in SA!"

@neoentle_T enjoyed the kid's speech:

"Oh ntate Jerry deserves that shoutout from Tibi bathong. Tibi, Bra Neo and YV? Loved them down!!"

@gut_guardian exclaimed over the kid:

"OMG he’s so grown! He literally grew up before our eyes. How time flies! Well deserved ."

@cindy_maryline applauded the kid actor's caregivers:

"Beautiful moment. Here is to parents who nurture their kids’ talents rather than suppressing them.

@Pheks_SA cheered that the boy deserved the SAFTA:

"The only award they could not deny Well deserved Others awards we need to investigate just saying."

@azaphile69539 appreciated the actor's mom:

"His mom looks very strict."

@Regis71675163 loved the boy's good manners on stage:

"Loving the way he lead his 'queens' to the stage. The young man is blessed..."

eTV announces new time slots for 'Scandal!'

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans are weighing in after etv announced major changes to its prime-time schedule, with Scandal! at the centre of the shake-up.

Months after announcing that Scandal! would come to an end after two decades of TV drama, etv announced new time slots for its long-running, award-winning show, as well as some fan-favourite shows.

On Wednesday, 17 December 2025, entertainment commentator Jabulani Macdonald announced that from 19 January 2026, Scandal! would be competing for viewers with the popular SABC1 show Generations: The Legacy

Source: Briefly News