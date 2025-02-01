An online user on TikTok let people know that they can find amazing imported snack deals in Pretoria

In a post on TikTok, the avid shopper went to a store with jaw-droppingly low prices on Samyang Buldak Noodles, Chuckles chocolate and more

Many people were interested in paying the store a visit after seeing the informative TikTok post

A TikTok video proved to be useful for South Africans on a budget. One helpful TikToker found a place in Gauteng where snacks are cheap.

A TikTok video of a Pretoria woman shows the shop filled with imported goods stocked with snacks from R1. Image: @blondiandginger / TikTok / jubaphoto/ Getty Images

The video of the useful shopping guide received more than 30,000 likes. Hundreds commented eager to know more about the deals that were on offer.

Wise shopper finds cheap snacks in Pretoria

In a TikTok post by @blondiandginger, the creator visited a snack shop in Atterbury Pretoria called Best Before. Photos of the store showed deals like Coca-Cola vanilla cherry with six going for R110. Samyang noodles were selling for R15, popcorn and packaged chips from R1-R5, R15 Toblerone, Chuckles and more. Brands such as Jacob's Coffee, Pepsi and more were at cheaper prices. See the photos of the cheaper products the shopper found with prices by clicking here.

The snacks at Best Buy in Pretoria ranged from as little as R1. Image: @blondiandginger

SA applauds bargain-hunting TikToker

Many people were impressed by the shop but others felt that the products may be close to their expiration date since the store is called "Best Before". The TikToker assured people that they never bought anything close to expiring. According to South African law, products that have gone past their Sell By Date and Use By Date may be put on discount.

@savagelindz said:

"They can also deliver. I always buy my groceries from there, best prices indeed from Best Before❤️ "

The TikToker responded to people worried about expiration dates on the products for sale:

Chanté wrote:

"Just don’t keep the food for long and don’t bulk buy, the store is called Best Before for a reason, I’m talking from experience."

Bridget Matlala added:

"Are these things about to expire? Are they safe for kids to eat?"

Blondi&Ginger_lifestyle, the creator replied:

"There was an item that I bought that was gonna expire in 2036, it’s safe."

PORTIA MAKUMULA exclaimed:

"Ooooh very cheap..those Buldak noodles ka PNP ke R190."

Manana was amazed:

"Can't believe even their import products are so affordable."

user3232730423073 exclaimed:

"Chuckles and fantastical chocolates for that price!! omg!😍"

Kaldren Lopez was pleased:

"Now I have a reasonable Buldak Noodles source 🤭🥰"

