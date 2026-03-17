Radio and TV personality Sizwe Dhlomo trended online this week when he flaunted his R1million watch on social media

The Kaya FM radio personality recently attended DJ Black Coffee's 50th birthday with his industry friends in Cape Town

South Africans on social media commented on the viral photo of Dhlomo's luxury watch on Tuesday, 17 March 2026

Sizwe Dhlomo's comments on a pic of his R1million watch. Image: SizweDhlomo

Source: Instagram

Popular media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has reacted to a photo of his luxury watch at DJ Black Coffee's recent birthday party.

Dhlomo, who was spotted with Unathi Nkayi and Somizi Mhlongo over the weekend, commented on the viral photo on social media this week.

The Kaya FM radio personality previously had social media buzzing when his list of sources of income was revealed.

Social media user Lloyd Mazubane shared a photo of Dhlomo's watch on his X account on Tuesday, 17 March 2026.

"@sizwedhlomo always advising against expensive watches, jiki jiki umuntu is wearing something you can’t pronounce," he captioned the post.

Dhlomo responded to the post and said, "Do as I say, not as I do. Lol!."

In the photo, the radio personality is spotted with a Patek Philippe Calatrava 5224R Calatrava Travel Time Rose Gold Blue watch.

When another social media user, @peendylwandle, asked how much the watch was worth, Dhlomo confirmed that it was worth R1million.

South Africans react to Dhlomo's luxury watch

@tlokwa__ replied:

"Why would you take advice from local celebrations/influencers? I’m judging you!"

@Real_TheGuy_ZA said:

"@SizweDhlomo, dude, you like looking broke kanthi you have long money? I saw you a long time ago. You’ll cry with us, Kanthi, you packed an S63."

@elonjohnson1639 said:

"The lesson here is that what is expensive to me, maybe cheap to my goat Sizwe."

@DuncanWho reacted:

"But Siz has been wearing expensive timepieces in his early 20’s, this is actually cheap for him."

@Dr_DurazMft asked:

"Kanti, you don't practice what you preach?"

@Deejay_Buckz responded:

"Follow my words and leave my actions alone, spoken like a true priest."

@GriffithsMadon1 said:

"Sizwe is wearing an M3 on his wrist. Talking bout do as I say, not as I do is crazy."

@njabz_101 said:

"Bro, why are you pocket watching another man. Angsho nawe uyindoda, do best and get yourself a watch you can afford, Yekela abo @SizweDhlomo, bru wam badle impilo emnandi."

@umtapi responded:

"Sizwe behaves like a small boy in front of Black Coffee."

@George46222043 replied:

"Bro looks like he's seen God or something."

Sizwe Dhlomo shows off a R1 million watch at DJ Black Coffee's birthday party. Images: SizweDhlomo

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts to a photo of Nomcebo Zikode’s Bentley

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that multi-award-winning musician Nomcebo Zikode surprised South Africans on Monday, 25 August 2025, when she showed off her new Bentley.

The singer made headlines in May when it was reported that she owes over R1 million in legal fees.

Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo and more South Africans took to Zikode's post on Monday to comment on her new wheels.

Briefly News asked financial expert Fulufhelani Mashapha about the role of social media in influencing luxury purchases, particularly high-end products like cars.

Source: Briefly News