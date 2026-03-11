Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has shared his sources of income, which have acquired him wealth over the years

Sizwe Dhlomo is currently working as a radio presenter at Kaya 959, but he has many other talents under his belt

Social media users applauded Dhlomo for setting the standard and for being an example to other men

Sizwe Dhlomo shared how he became wealthy at the age of 21. Image: Sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Radio star Sizwe Dhlomo has always made it known that he is wealthy. However, many people have come up with various conspiracy theories about how he acquired this wealth.

Now, the star listed his sources of income, proving that all it took was hard work and consistency.

Sizwe Dhlomo shares wealth sources

The Kaya 959 radio star listed the businesses he embarked on and the industries he has worked on since the tender age of 21. The whole debacle started when Dhlomo responded to a post from an X user, asking which bank is the safest in Mzansi.

Speaking from his experience, Sizwe Dhlomo listed the three that he trusted, and it opened the floor for a debate. When discussing Standard Bank, Dhlomo shared his terrible experience with using the bank for one of his businesses.

"I once made a payment from Standard Bank to Standard Bank, during the week, [during] work hours, and it took three days to clear. I was buying a business, and I swore then that I was leaving these dudes."

His statement about buying a business sparked curiosity among fans, and a fan wanted to know which company he wanted to acquire. He swiftly responded with, "I was buying a pizza franchise."

A troll came for him, but he shut him down by sharing how he became wealthy, "Well, I used to earn Pounds at MTV and was always travelling, so I lived on per diems. Was also a DJ in clubs and used to throw gigs, had a radio show on Y, while also being Creative Director of LIVE. Owned a butchery and rental properties, but best of all, had no debt. So you tell me?" he cheekily said.

"Oh, and I used to do voiceovers for ads and had zero bad habits. I was getting paid handsomely from 21 years old, and it never stopped," he bragged.

Previously, Briefly News reported on Sizwe Dhlomo proving his millionaire status by posting a screenshot of his FNB transfer from his private wealth account.

Sizwe Dhlomo has listed his source of wealth. Image: Sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to Sizwe's revelation

Social media users had this to say:

@D_Molatoli said:

"The discipline and not having bad habits, Sizwe has always been what you preach as a foundation for your success, and as you always tip the younger ones, get it right in your twenties, then you won't go wrong."

@luyanda25x advised:

"Privilege can set one up and allow you to grow financially compared to your counterparts. Not having to pay black tax, start from scratch, etc., you don't even have to receive lumps of trust fund money. The same way it's hard to escape poverty, it's even harder to escape wealth."

