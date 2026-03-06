Oscar Mbo was recently called out for having double standards after evidence of his church commitment was shared

The music producer is a proud member of the ZCC, and he has flaunted his pride in numerous occassions online

His latest video sparked mixed reactions from online users, who showed pictures of him doing the opposite of what the church teaches

Yes, God hitmaker Oscar Mbo went viral recently after he wore a church outfit. The video clip sparked mixed reactions from social media users, who offered mixed reactions to Oscar's commitment to the church.

Oscar Mbo rocks ZCC gear

He might be a club DJ; however, Oscar Mbo stays rooted in the church. The award-winning deep house musician was first seen proudly wearing his Zion Christian Church (ZCC) uniform in January 2026. He shared a video on his Instagram stories of him travelling to the church.

Fast-forward to March, and he posted a video singing a church hymn on his way to attend a service.

As noble and admirable as this seemed to many social media users, some people unearthed evidence of his actions which go against church rules.

X blogger @MDNnewss posted the video of Oscar, and the passion for this is seen in his eyes. "Oscar Mbo is on his way to church."

However, this quickly sparked negative reactions from fans, with @ChrisExcel102 posting photos of him drinking/promoting alcohol and smoking.

"After this, he’s going to advertise a Cognac and smoke cigar while braaing Pork," he wrote.

Reactions to Oscar Mbo's ZCC outfit

Below are some of the reactions from the online community:

@Koena_za exclaimed:

"He is a confused soul this one!"

@sikie4 asked:

Church for vibes, he will do anything for the bag. ZCC are you happy with this?"

@Mukovhe24 joked:

"Its nothing new in this country, we have seen the person who was the face of condoms and had a child, then."

@future1_the stated:

"Most young people don’t choose ZCC out of nowhere. It’s often a transition from traditional spiritual practices, or a survival story that changed everything."

@SenzoNdlanzi shared:

"This brother is a social media influencer. Everything he does is for views and likes. There's no use in being angry at him."

@indlemnyama95 claimed:

"And no one from the church leaders will complain because unikela ngemali eningi. Sontani asinamona."

@SamaniJr slammed:

"As a member of the church. I don't like seeing this kinda of stuff or church matters shared online!"

@Sompisi313255 claimed:

"Tattoos are not allowed at ZCC, I’m sure, even the uniform he bought it at small street."

Oscar Mbo is a proud member of the ZCC. Image: Oscarmbo

Source: Instagram

Oscar Mbo and Lerato get engaged

In a previous report from Briefly News, Oscar MBO's girlfriend, Lerato Phasha, recently announced on social media that they're engaged. The influencer casually shared the news with her online community, revealing that she and her partner were taking the next step in their relationship.

This comes months after the lovebirds welcomed their first child together and moved into their stunning new home.

